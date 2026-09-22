Panabo mayor temporarily replaced

PANABO City Vice Mayor Franklin D. Gentiles has been serving as acting city mayor since Sept. 18, temporarily taking over the functions of Mayor Jose E. Relampagos until his return.

A public notice announced the temporary arrangement at City Hall but did not state why Relampagos is away or when he is expected to return. It also designated City Councilor Josie Mary “Boss JM” G. Relampagos as acting vice mayor and presiding officer of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The arrangement allows city government operations and council proceedings to continue while the two officials assume their temporary roles.

The notice said letters, courtesy calls, and other official transactions intended for the mayor should now be addressed to Gentiles at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Building.

“Sa pagka-karon, mamahimong tanan nga mga letters, courtesy calls, ug uban official transactions ngadto sa City Mayor kay ipadala/pagabuhaton sa opisina ni ((For now, all letters, courtesy calls and other official transactions intended for the city mayor should be sent or coursed through the office of:”

Hon. Franklin D. Gentiles, CE

Acting City Mayor

Sangguniang Panlungsod Building

Gentiles normally serves as Panabo's vice mayor. His temporary designation as acting mayor transfers the mayor's executive functions to him, while Josie Mary Relampagos assumes the vice mayor's duties and presides over the council.

The arrangement will remain in effect until the city announces Mayor Relampagos' return. The notice did not provide details on the circumstances of his absence, the authority behind the designation, or the expected duration.

Under the Local Government Code, a vice mayor may temporarily assume the mayor's duties when a temporary vacancy occurs in the mayor's office, subject to applicable legal requirements.

As of press time, Gov. Edwin Jubahib and the Panabo City Mayor's Office had not issued statements about the arrangement. SunStar also messaged Jubahib for clarification but had not received a response. DEF