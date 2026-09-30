Panabo moves Binulig Festival to Oct. 26-30

PANABO City has rescheduled the 2026 Binulig Festival to Oct. 26-30 to give the city government more time to complete administrative and logistical preparations following a leadership transition.

Acting City Mayor Franklin D. Gentiles issued Executive Order No. 128 on Sept. 29, moving the annual celebration from the second week to the fourth week of October.

The city government had announced the festival’s indefinite postponement on Sept. 28 but did not give replacement dates at the time.

The new schedule followed a recommendation from the Binulig Festival Executive Committee through Resolution No. 1, Series of 2026. The committee cited delays in preparations, procurement of supplies and materials, and other logistical arrangements during the transition and turnover at the City Mayor’s Office.

It also warned that proceeding with the original schedule without adequate coordination could affect the quality and overall success of the celebration.

“The celebration of the 2026 Binulig Festival is hereby transferred and rescheduled from the second week of October to the fourth week of October, specifically from October 26 to 30, 2026, to address unforeseen administrative and logistical requirements,” the order said.

The festival is an annual socioeconomic, cultural, and tourism event institutionalized under City Ordinance No. 02-2016, or the Panabo City Tourism Code, which originally set the celebration for the second week of October.

Under the new order, the festival committee must coordinate with the City General Services Office, City Budget Office, City Treasurer’s Office, Bids and Awards Committee, and other concerned offices to expedite procurement and preparations in accordance with Republic Act No. 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act.

The City Information Office was also directed to inform the public, sponsors, and participating contingents about the revised schedule.

Leadership transition

The rescheduling comes after Gentiles assumed the functions of acting mayor on Sept. 18 following the implementation of a 60-day preventive suspension against Mayor Jose E. Relampagos.

The Office of the President issued the suspension order Aug. 13 in connection with an administrative complaint stemming from a February 2025 incident involving local media practitioner Oliver T. Autor.

The complaint alleges that Relampagos physically assaulted Autor during a mediation conference in Panabo City. Relampagos has denied the allegation.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government directed its Davao regional office to verify the implementation of the suspension and ensure compliance with succession rules.

The preventive suspension is an administrative measure and does not constitute a final determination of liability.

Festival preparations resume

The Binulig Festival celebrates Panabo’s agricultural harvest and honors the contributions of farmers and fisherfolk. It also highlights the city’s culture, local products, and heritage while promoting tourism, trade, and commerce.

Preparations for this year’s festival had already begun before the postponement. The city government announced in September that activities had started with the Hiyas ng Binulig sash-giving ceremony on Aug. 26.

The executive order took effect immediately upon issuance. DEF