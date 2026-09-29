Panabo postpones Binulig Festival 2026

THE Panabo City government has postponed the 2026 Binulig Festival until further notice, days after Vice Mayor Franklin D. Gentiles assumed the functions of acting city mayor amid the 60-day preventive suspension of Mayor Jose E. Relampagos.

The city government announced the postponement on Sept. 28 following Gentiles' approval as honorary chairperson of the Binulig Festival and acting city mayor.

“Binulig Festival 2026 has been postponed until further notice, upon the approval of the Binulig Honorary Chairperson/Acting City Mayor Engr. Franklin D. Gentiles,” the city government said in its public notice.

The announcement did not give a reason for the postponement or provide a new schedule for the festival.

Gentiles assumed the mayor's functions Sept. 18 after the city implemented an Office of the President order placing Relampagos under a 60-day preventive suspension.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government central office earlier directed its Davao regional office to verify the implementation of the suspension order and whether the applicable succession rules were being followed.

Administrative case

The Office of the President issued the suspension order on Aug. 13, 2026, in connection with an administrative complaint stemming from a February 2025 incident involving local media practitioner Oliver T. Autor.

The case, docketed as OP-IAD-25-F-040, arose from a mediation conference in Purok 1, Upper Licanan, Panabo City, on Feb. 24, 2025.

Autor alleged that Relampagos confronted and assaulted him during the meeting and that members of the mayor's security team also attacked him as he was leaving the area.

Relampagos denied assaulting Autor

The Office of the President ordered Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib to issue and implement the 60-day preventive suspension and submit a compliance report to the president's office.

In a Sept. 3 memorandum, DILG Assistant Secretary Brian Mey R. Tomas clarified that the DILG central office was not the implementing authority for the order and identified the provincial government as responsible for its implementation.

DILG-Davao subsequently directed the DILG Davao del Norte provincial office to verify the status of the suspension and the application of succession rules.

The city government later announced that Gentiles would temporarily perform the functions of mayor until Relampagos returns. City Councilor Josie Mary “Boss JM” G. Relampagos was designated acting vice mayor and presiding officer of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The preventive suspension is an administrative measure and does not by itself constitute a final determination of Relampagos' liability in the case.

In its Aug. 13 order, the Office of the President said it found the evidence of the respondent's guilt strong after evaluating the parties' submissions. It also said Relampagos' continued stay in office could influence witnesses or affect the safety and integrity of records and other evidence.

Festival preparations underway

The Binulig Festival is one of Panabo's major annual celebrations. It focuses on thanksgiving for the city's agricultural harvest and recognizes the contributions of farmers and fisherfolk.

The city government describes Binulig as a celebration of Panabo's harvest, culture, local products, heritage, and sustainable agriculture-based economy. It also serves as a platform for tourism, trade, and commerce.

The festival is traditionally held in October and features thanksgiving activities, cultural presentations, and street dancing. Some activities also coincide with the city's observance of Indigenous Peoples' Month.

The city government officially opened the 13th Binulig Festival in October 2025, honoring farmers and fisherfolk and bringing together local tribes, city government employees, national government agencies and civil society organizations.

Preparations for the 2026 festival had already begun before the postponement. On Sept. 1, the city government said Binulig Festival 2026 activities had officially started with the Hiyas ng Binulig sash-giving ceremony held Aug. 26 at Panabo City Hall.

The city has yet to announce whether activities already conducted for the 2026 celebration will be rescheduled.

The city government urged residents and the public to monitor its official page for further announcements on the festival. DEF