Panabo recognized as Pioneer FOI implementor in Davao

PANABO City has earned national acclaim after being recognized by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) during the 2025 Freedom of Information (FOI) Awards on November 28, 2025, at the Bellevue Hotel in Alabang, making it the first and only city in the Davao Region to receive such a distinction this year.

The award honors Panabo City’s passage and rollout of City Ordinance No. 04-2024, titled “An Ordinance Operationalizing Freedom of Information (FOI) in the City Government of Panabo, Province of Davao del Norte, and Providing Guidelines Thereof, as Amended.” This landmark policy positions Panabo as a trailblazer in advancing transparency and open governance at the local level.

The recognition was formally received by Executive Secretary Jo-Anne Gentiles-Relampagos and City Information Officer Michael Angelo A. Resueño, who represented the City Government of Panabo in the awarding ceremony. The award was handed over by PCO Undersecretary Precious Hipolito Castelo and Krizia Casey P. Avejar, Chief of the Communications and Capacity Development Division of the FOI-PMO.

A milestone for transparency in local governance

According to the PCO, Panabo City’s efforts stood out among local government units for its proactive implementation of FOI mechanisms, digital accessibility, and clear procedural guidelines — key elements that help citizens more easily access public records and information.

The measure is a product of collective work within the LGU, particularly under the leadership of City Mayor Jose E. Relampagos, City Councilor Ian Rolet Catalan, who was also the former committee chair on Media, Information and Technology, and the Local Media Board, who advocated for institutionalizing public access to government-held information.

Panabo’s ordinance operationalizes FOI at the city level, allowing residents to request information through the LGU website or the national FOI portal. This move strengthens the city’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen participation — principles central to good governance.

A first for Davao del Norte, a champion in the region

Among all cities in the Davao Region, Panabo City stood alone in receiving recognition in this year’s FOI Awards, solidifying its reputation as a strong advocate for open government. The city was also lauded by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Davao for being a regional champion of Open Governance.

‘A commitment to transparent and effective governance’

In a statement, Mayor Relampagos expressed pride in the city’s achievement and reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to transparency.

“It is with great joy, as Mayor of our city, that I share our receipt of the Freedom of Information Award from the Presidential Communications Office FOI–Project Management Office this year,” he said.

“This recognition is the result of our efforts to make our local government open to the people and to uphold our commitment to ‘transparent’ and ‘effective’ public service. Through our City Information Office, FOI can now be accessed via our LGU website and the FOI website.”

He added that the city will continue coordinating with the PCO FOI-PMO to ensure the proper implementation of the ordinance.

“I also extend my gratitude to the Department of the Interior and Local Government XI for recognizing Panabo City as a champion on Open Governance in our region. I believe that our collective dream of cooperation and unity leads to positive progress and a clear vision for the generations to come.”

An inspiration for other LGUs

The FOI Awards is held annually to celebrate and encourage government agencies, organizations, and individuals who champion transparency through the FOI Program. Panabo City’s achievement this year serves as an example of how local government units can meaningfully strengthen access to information and empower their constituents.

As the first city in Davao del Norte to institutionalize FOI through local legislation, Panabo sets a strong precedent for other localities seeking to further open their governance and bring government processes closer to the people. CEA