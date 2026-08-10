Panabo schools launch digital classroom monitoring tool

THE Department of Education (DepEd)-Panabo City has institutionalized CROP (Classroom Observation Protocol), a flagship innovation that modernizes and streamlines classroom observation and instructional monitoring across schools.

Developed by Feleciano S. Catbagan, Principal of Gredu Elementary School, in collaboration with Peter B. Mijares Jr., Project Development Officer, CROP is an online application that transforms the traditional "monitoring by walking" approach into a more efficient, systematic, and technology-driven process.

The platform enables school leaders to conduct classroom observations with real-time documentation, strengthening instructional supervision while reducing administrative workload.

To support its full implementation on August 10, 2026, the proponents conducted roll-out sessions for elementary and secondary school heads and master teachers, equipping them with the competencies needed to maximize the platform and ensure its seamless adoption across the division.

More than a digital monitoring tool, CROP fosters evidence-based instructional supervision, timely feedback, and data-driven decision-making, enabling school leaders to better support teachers in improving classroom instruction and learner outcomes.

It also promotes greater consistency, transparency, and accountability in classroom observation, advancing a culture of continuous improvement.

With the institutionalization of CROP, DepEd Panabo City reaffirms its commitment to transformative leadership by harnessing innovation to strengthen instructional governance, empower educators, and deliver quality, learner-centered education. JUN AGUILON VIA DEPED-DAVAO