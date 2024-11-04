Panabo's FM Arca eyes another title

MANILA — Fresh from a successful campaign at last week’s National Youth and Chess School Championship, Fide Master Christian Gian Karlo Tade-Arca of Panabo City is set to pursue another major chess title at the 3rd Governor Henry S. Oaminal Open Chess Festival on November 4 and 5 at the Asenso Misamis Occidental Sports and Cultural Center, Capitol Complex, in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental.

The 15-year-old Arca, a Grade 10 student of Panabo City National High School, won the National Youth and Chess School Championship in Alicia, Isabela with a perfect score of seven wins in the standard event.

" I hope to do well in the 3rd Governor Henry S. Oaminal Open Chess Festival," said Arca, playing under the guidance of School Principal Manuel Esperanza and Coach Arena Grandmaster Ramil Langamon, who emerged as the best Filipino finisher at the Asian Juniors Chess Championship 2024 held in Tagaytay City, recently.

Also competing in the tournament in the 3rd Governor Henry S. Oaminal Open Chess Festival are GMs Rogelio "Joey" Antonio Jr., Darwin Laylo and Daniel Quizon, IMs Michael Concio Jr., Rolando Nolte, Ronald Bancod, Joel Pimentel, Rico Mascarinas, Kim Steven Yap and Eric Labog Jr., FMs David Elorta, Roel Abelgas, Austin Jacob Literatus, Victor Lluch, Anthony Makinano and Alekhine Nouri, Sherwin Tiu, Atty. Jason Bandal and NM Almario Marlon Bernardino Jr.

No less than Hall of Famer and Asia’s First Grandmaster Eugene Torre is expected to lead the ceremonial moves along with Gov. Oaminal, GMs Antonio, Laylo, Quizon, and Arca, among others.

Roughly P428,000 in cash prizes will be at stake in the 9-round Swiss System -- which has a time control of 15 minutes for the whole game with an increment of 3 seconds per move starting from move one.

In line with the celebration of the 95th Provincial Anniversary of Asenso Misamis Occidental, the FIDE rated open rapid competition, with the open champion receiving a P50,000 top purse. The Top 20 players will also get consolation prizes. Cash prizes are also at stake for the winners in the Under-13, Top U-17, Top Misamis Occidental, and the blitz chess champion.

For details, contact Arena Grandmaster Engr. Rey Urbiztondo at 09999990374 or Stephen Sean Daral at 09478918112. Marlon Bernardino/PR

