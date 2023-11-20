Panabo's FM Arca third in Fide World youth chess

MONTESILVANO, Italy - Filipino Fide master Christian Gian Karlo Arca of Panabo City subdued Norwegian chesser Isak Vinh Brattgjerd in 57 moves of Caro-Kann Defense to create a four-way tie for third place after the sixth round of the Fide World Youth Chess Championship on Saturday at the Pala Dean Martin centro congressi in Montesilvano, Italy.

Arca raised his total to 5.0 points (four wins, two draws), the same output as Fide Master Magnus Ermitsch of Germany, FM Edgar Mamedov of Kazakhstan, and FM Pawel Sowinski of Poland in the Boys under-14 section.

Ermitsch outclassed International Master Artem Imuskov, Mamedov outwitted FM Daniel Tabuenca Mendataurigoitia of Spain while Sowinski trounced Sultanbeibarys Dumanuly of Kazakhstan.

FM Master Pham Tran Gia Phuc of Vietnam and international master (IM) Savva Vetokhin of Russia, meanwhile, defeated their respective foes to share the top spot with 5.5 points each.

Pham beat FM Master Andrej Ljepic of Serbia, while Vetokhin toppled FM Nicolas Perossa of Italy.

Meanwhile, FM Master Mark Jay Bacojo of the Philippines drew with Grandmaster Volodar Murzin of Russia in 44 moves of Giuco Piano Opening to score 4.5 points on account of 4 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss to remain in contention in the Boys under-18 section.

Thus, Bacojo climbed from 6th to 18th placers.

IM Aleksey Grebnev of Russia smashed FM Aron Pasti of Hungary in a battle of heavyweights to assume the solo lead.

Grebnev, now has 5.5 points in six outings, half point ahead over IM Aldiyar Ansat of Kazakhstan, FM Konstantin Popov of Russia, IM M Ilamparthi A R of India, and FM Agoston Juhasz of Hungary, who totes 5.0 points each.

The Dasmariñas City, Cavite resident Arca and Bacojo, both members of the star-studded Dasmariñas Chess Academy of Mayor Jenny Barzaga, Rep. Elpidio "Pidi" Barzaga Jr. and national coach FIDE Master Roel Abelgas, will go up against Sowinski and FIDE Master Nguyen Quoc Hy of Vietnam, respectively in Monday's seventh round (Sunday is rest day).

"We are hoping that FM Christian Gian Karlo Arca and FM Mark Jay Bacojo can sustain the momentum in the following round," said Arena Grandmaster Almario Marlon Quiroz Bernardino Jr., Philippine Delegation Head who is also part of the coaching staff that includes Woman Fide Master Shaina Mae Mendoza and Arena FIDE Master Ederwin Estavillo.

In the distaff side, Jirah Floravie Cutiyog bested Jolie Huang of the USA in 42 moves of Sicilian Defense to raise his total 4.0 points ( 3 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss) in the Girls under-14 section.

Woman National Master Bonjoure Fille Suyamin drew with Guadalupe Montano Vicente of Mexico in 41 moves of King's Indian Defense to score 3.5 points (3 wins, 1 draw and 2 loses) in the Girls' under-14 section.

Woman National Master Kaye Lalaine Regidor nipped Woman Candidate Master Lia-Alexandra Maria of Romania in 65 moves of Sicilian Defense, Alapin Variation to score 4.0 points (4 wins and 2 draws) in the Girls under-16 section.

However, Woman National Master Franchesca Largo was beaten by Woman Fide Master Ana Petricenco of Moldova in 23 moves of Ruy Lopez Opening and got stuck at 3.5 points (3 wins, 1 draw and 2 loses) in the Girls under-18 section.

In other matches, Mark Gabriel Usman waylaid Melvin Ral Lustig of Sweden, Charly Jhon Yamson yielded to Giorgi Chanturia of Georgia, National Master Oscar Joseph Cantela was beaten by FIDE Master Adrian Soderstrom of Sweden, Anica Shey Dimatangihan split the point with Alexia Andries of Romania and Maureinn Lepaopao loss to Lena Antenreiter of Austria.

Usman (3 points in the Boys under-14 section), Yamson (2 points Boys under-14 section), Cantela (2 points Boys under-16 section), Dimatangihan (3 points in the Girls under-14 section), and Lepaopao (1 point in the Girls under-14 section).

The Philippine chess team’s campaign in the FIDE World Youth Chess Championship is backed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, headed by its chairman and president Prospero “Butch” Pichay Jr., the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

It is also supported by Cavite Vice Governor Athena Bryana Delgado Tolentino, General Trias City, Cavite Mayor Luis "Jon Jon" Ferrer IV, Vice Mayor Jonas Glyn Porto Labuguen and OIC City Sports Jon Jon Comandante. Marlon Bernardino