Panelo: FPRRD is mulling running for senator or mayor

FORMER President Rodrigo R. Duterte is considering two possible positions to run for in the upcoming national and local elections in May 2025.

This was revealed by former Chief Presidential Legal Counsel lawyer Salvador Panelo during the SMNI program "Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa" on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

According to Panelo, Duterte is weighing the options of either to run for senator or mayor of Davao City. Panelo emphasized the need for the former president to run amid various ongoing issues.

"Ano ba talaga ang tatakbuhan ni President Duterte? Tatakbo ba o magre-retire? Ang aking payo kasi is tumakbo siya bilang alkalde (What will President Duterte run for? Will he run or retire? My advice was for him to run for mayor)," Panelo said.

"Pero nung sunod-sunod ang pang-appi na natatanggap nila, sabi ko sa kanya the other week, tumakbo ka kaya bilang senador (But when the aggravations on them become frequent, I to.d him the other week, why don’t you run for senator)," he added.

The media previously reported the possibility of a Duterte-Duterte tandem in the 2028 Presidential Elections, with speculations that Duterte would run for vice president. However, Panelo clarified that the former president is currently more focused on the 2025 midterm elections, especially with the earlier announcement that Congressman Paolo Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte are also running for senator.

Panelo added that if the former president decides to run for senator, Sebastian would likely seek re-election as mayor of Davao City.

This election is anticipated to be exciting for Davao City residents, especially with unconfirmed rumors circulating on social media that Karlo Nograles will also run for mayor. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, at the Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Davao City office at Ramon Magsaysay Park on R. Magsaysay Avenue, Congressman Paolo Duterte accompanied his son Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II to file the latter’s certificate of candidacy (COC) for the city’s first district councilor on the same day.

The filing of COCs for the midterm elections will continue until next Tuesday, October 8. JPC

