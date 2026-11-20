VICE President Sara Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Paolo A. Panelo Jr. said he is willing to respond to the show-cause order issued by the Senate Impeachment Court over his remarks criticizing some senator-judges during the impeachment trial.

Panelo said his comments were made in good faith and did not interfere with the proceedings, asserting that his statements fall under the constitutional protection of freedom of expression.

In a media statement on November 20, 2026, Panelo said he would submit his explanation within the period prescribed by the court upon receipt of the order.

“I welcome the opportunity to demonstrate that my comments were fair, made in good faith, and did not impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice, and are thus constitutionally protected. I will formally respond to the Show Cause Order within the period provided upon receipt,” he said.

The Senate impeachment court issued the order on November 20 after Senator-judge Erwin Tulfo raised Panelo's public remarks questioning the conduct of some members of the tribunal during the proceedings.

Panelo had criticized Senators Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan and Raffy Tulfo for their questioning of defense witness Rainer Dela Fuente, a lawyer and former Anti-Money Laundering Council official.

He argued that the senator-judges' questions appeared to challenge the credibility of the witness, which he said should be addressed by the prosecution.

Tulfo questioned Panelo's statements during the hearing, noting that the lawyer was not a party to the impeachment case but was serving as Duterte's spokesperson.

He asked the presiding officer whether the court could take action over Panelo's public comments, which he said were directed at the senator-judges.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who presided over the proceedings, said Panelo was not directly covered by the impeachment court's sub judice rule because he was neither a party, a lawyer of record, nor a witness in the case.

Escudero, however, said the court could exercise authority over him under Rule 71 of the Rules of Court, which covers contempt proceedings and applies suppletorily to impeachment proceedings.

Tulfo moved to issue a show-cause order requiring Panelo to explain his statements. The motion was approved without objection, and Escudero directed the clerk of court to serve the order.

Panelo, in his statement, cited Supreme Court decisions recognizing the right of citizens to comment on and criticize public officials and judicial authorities.

He referred to Garcia Jr. v. Manrique (G.R. No. 186592, October 10, 2012), which addressed the relationship between contempt powers and legitimate public criticism.

He also cited Tolentino v. Heydarian (G.R. Nos. E-01742 and E-01747, April 8, 2026), invoking the protection of public discourse on matters of public interest.

Duterte's impeachment trial continued Friday, with the defense presenting evidence and witnesses in response to allegations against the Vice President. The impeachment court has yet to rule on the charges. DEF