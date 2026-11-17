LAWYER Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., spokesperson for Vice President Sara Duterte, has called for the immediate protection of the vice president’s former household staff whose whereabouts remain unknown after allegedly sending the vice president a plea for help from Manila.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Panelo said the vice president received a message at around 11:19 p.m. on Monday, November 16, from an account believed to belong to the former staff member.

The sender reportedly claimed to be under the custody or control of unidentified individuals who had warned that their life was in danger. The former staff member also alleged being forced to sign a document but refused to do so.

Panelo said the camp has yet to determine the individual's location or verify their safety.

He pointed to similarities between the reported incident and the September 29 encounter involving former Office of the Vice President (OVP) spokesperson Jefry Tupas, who allegedly received warnings from National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents about threats to his life before an attempt was made to bring him to Manila.

The vice president's camp expressed concern that the incidents could be connected to what it described as attempts to pressure individuals into becoming witnesses against Duterte.

Panelo accused the Marcos administration of allegedly using government institutions, including the NBI, to intimidate individuals in connection with the cases involving the vice president.

"We are deeply concerned that this incident may be part of what we believe to be a relentless campaign by the Marcos administration, utilizing state institutions like the NBI, against the Vice President," he said.

He urged the public, media organizations, and concerned institutions to help bring attention to the former staff member's situation and ensure that the individual would not be subjected to threats or coercion.

Panelo emphasized that authorities must immediately establish the person's whereabouts and guarantee their protection.

"The safety and liberty of this former staff member must be guaranteed without delay," he said.

The Vice President's camp has yet to provide independent confirmation of the alleged detention or identify the individuals reportedly holding the former staff member. DEF