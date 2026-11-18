TWO former household staff members of Vice President Sara Duterte are now “safe and sound” after her legal team, with police assistance, facilitated their release following a plea for help over alleged threats to their lives, her spokesperson, Salvador Paolo A. Panelo Jr., confirmed on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

In an updated statement, Panelo said the two individuals had sought the vice president's assistance after allegedly being threatened and pressured to sign affidavits containing accusations against Duterte, which they refused to execute.

“For now, the apparent plan to use these individuals for false testimony against the Vice President has been foiled,” Panelo said.

The development came a day after Panelo disclosed that Duterte had received a distress message from one of her former household staff members late Monday, November 16, prompting her camp to seek immediate protection for the individuals.

According to Panelo, the two former staff members recounted that they were recruited in October 2026 by a private individual to work at a resort in Boracay. They were subsequently brought to Manila under the pretext of undergoing training for their supposed positions.

On November 16, their employer allegedly informed them that their lives were in danger, as well as the employer's own life, supposedly because he was “harboring” them.

Panelo said the employer then told the two individuals that the threats would be resolved if they signed affidavits, draft copies of which had already been presented to them.

However, the former staff members claimed that the documents contained false allegations against the Vice President, prompting them to refuse to sign.

Later that day, one of the individuals reportedly contacted Duterte to seek assistance in leaving the situation and securing safe passage.

Panelo clarified that the two were not being held captive but were afraid to leave their employer's custody because of the alleged threats against their lives.

On November 17, the vice president's legal team, with police assistance, fetched the two individuals and brought them to a police station, where they executed affidavits and had the incident recorded in a police blotter.

Panelo said the vice president's priority was ensuring the safety of the former staff members and that no further details would be disclosed for the time being to protect those involved.

“For the safety of those involved, which is the Vice President’s priority, we will not provide any further details at this time,” he said.

He also thanked members of the media and the public for their attention to the incident, saying this likely contributed to the individuals' safe return. DEF