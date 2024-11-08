Panlilio aims for sustainability, harmony at POC under Tolentino

AL Panlilio is putting a premium on a sustainable program and a united and harmonious Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) as he seeks another term as POC's first vice president under the ticket of reelectionist president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“I believe in his leadership,” said Panlilio of Tolentino. “And I will talk to him on how to sustain our programs or surpass them for the athletes and Philippines sports.”

“Our sports are progressing after Hidilyn Diaz won gold in the Tokyo Olympics, and now we won two golds courtesy of Carlos Yulo in Paris,” said Panlilio, president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

He added: “We have to surpass previous achievements and provide sustainable platforms for our athletes.”

The POC elections are set on November 29 at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Paranaque City and Tolentino, Panlilio along with second vice president Richard Gomez are seeking another four-year term to lead the country’s top sports organization.

Tolentino called his ticket the “POC Working Team” that includes surfing’s Dr. Jose Raul Canlas as treasurer and volleyball’s Donaldo “Don” Caringal as an auditor and Alvin Aguilar (wrestling), Leonora “Lenlen” Escollante (canoe, kayak, and dragon boat), Alexander “Ali” Sulit (judo), Ferdinand “Ferdie” Agustin (jiu-jitsu) and Leah Jalandoni Gonzales (fencing) as members of the Executive Board.

Also under Tolentino’s watch as POC president, the Philippines emerged as overall champion in the 2019 30th Southeast Asian Games, regained the Asian Games men’s basketball gold medal in Hangzhou last year, saw pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena rise to world No. 2, among others.

Panlilio also called for unity among national sports associations (NSAs) adding that sports leaders “join forces to create a healthy environment for the athletes and support their training under one POC.”

“We just have to duplicate or surpass what we achieve in Paris at the 2024 Los Angeles Olympic Games,” Panlilio said. “I believe we can make it or improve our recent finish with an effective united working group.” PR