Pantukan cop who allegedly raped minor faces raps

A POLICE corporal in the Municipal Police Station of Pantukan (MPS-Pantukan), who allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl several times, is now facing criminal and administrative charges.

The case was filed through an inquest proceeding on Thursday afternoon, February 22, 2024.

The detained official, who was a member of the Pantukan PNP Patrol Team, is identified as Patricio Escalera Redokto. He was charged with violation of Republic Act (RA) 11648 otherwise known as “Stronger Protection Against Rape and Sexual Exploitation and Abuse”.

In a radio interview on February 23, alias “Nene”, the mother of the victim, revealed that the police official personally reached out to her to ask for permission as they wanted her daughter to watch over their children.

“Kani mang asawa aning police nihangyo sa akoa nga ilang pabantayon akoang anak sa ilahang duha ka mga anak kay ang papa aning police namatay ba unya ang asawa sa police maestra man gud,” she clarified.

(The spouse of this police officer requested me to allow my daughter to watch over their two children because the father of the police officer has passed away and his wife is a teacher).

She revealed that the incident happened inside the police’s residence.

“Sa balay sa police. Ay nako giganahan na, iyaha mang gi-chat akoang anak, paanhaon daw sa kalsada kay naa daw siyay istorya, palabahon daw niya pagka-buntag, ning [sugot] akoang anak kay amo man na niya. Wa man siya mag too, gisakay siya sa sakyanan, gidala diay siya sa ilang balay didto nahitabo na pud,” she explained.

(At the police officer's house. He messaged my daughter asking her to wait on the street because there was something he wanted to say. The police officer wanted my daughter to do the laundry in the morning, my daughter agreed because she was her boss. She didn’t expect it to happen. My daughter was taken into a vehicle and brought to the police officer’s house where the incident happened.)

The victim is currently under the monitoring and child protection care of the Municipal Social Welfare Development Office (MSWDO) of Pantukan, Davao de Oro for further assistance as well as interventions after being medically examined at the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City earlier this week. DEF with reports from Ian Jay Cachero, UIC Intern