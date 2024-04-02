Paolo Labanon, Rissa Sahagun lead Davao City’s overall title retention bid

Swimmers Paolo Miguel Labanon and Rissa Angelian Sahagun will lead Davao City Durians' bid to retain the overall title as competition in the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 begins on Tuesday, April 1, in separate venues in Davao City.

The swimming competition will take place at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

Labanon, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student of Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM), aims to dominate all seven of his events in the regional meet for elementary and secondary athletes.

The Palarong Pambansa 2023 secondary boys' most outstanding swimmer is set to compete in the secondary boys' 1,500-meter, 800m, 400m, and 200m freestyle events, as well as in 200m butterfly, and 4X50 and 4X100 freestyle relays.

"Like everyone else, I am really eyeing an MVP since this will be my last Davraa Meet," Labanon said in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao.