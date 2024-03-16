Parada Dabawenyo to push through on Sunday regardless of weather conditions

The much-anticipated Parada Dabawenyo for the 87th Araw ng Dabaw celebration will push through regardless of the weather conditions, on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

This was confirmed by Harold Quibete, HQ Production founder and the event organizer of this year’s Parada Dabawenyo during Thursday’s ISpeak Media Conference on March 14 at City Hall of Davao.

“Rain or shine magpadayon gihapon ang parada” (Rain or shine, the parade must go on) he said.

He later assured that there would be portable water stations to keep the participants and spectators hydrated after the Davao City Water District (DCWD) confirmed that they will be installing several water stations.

Quibete added that the City Tourism Operations Office (CTTO) is expecting at least 45,000 to 50,000 spectators while there are already 300 confirmed contingents and 41 bands to join the parade.

“Naa ta’y 300 contingent managers na nag-attend and confirmed 300 entries for Parada Dabawenyo times 50 walking contingents so that gives us a total of 15,000 walking contingents that will be joining us for our Parada Dabawenyo. But we will have more kay naa man gud ta’y 41 bands nga gi-invite but then, of course, ang kaning 41 bands naa’y uban ani sa ilaha ang minimum yata nila is 50 ang uban sa ilaha niabot og 150,” he said.

(We have 300 contingent managers who attended (the meeting) and have confirmed to participate in the Parada Dabawenyo, multiply this by 50 walking contingents, so that gives us a total of 15,000 walking contingents for the parade. But, we will have more since we invited 41 bands; some of them have a minimum number of 50 members, while others have around 150 members).

In terms of security, Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) Head Angel Sumagaysay confirmed that they will deploy 7,050 personnel for the entire duration of the cultural long-month celebration.

On average, about 415 personnel are deployed in the field to monitor and implement strict security.

Quibete revealed that the starting point of the parade is on Roxas Avenue and will pass through CM Recto to Rizal Avenue before taking a right turn in Chinabank heading to Iñigo Street (formerly Anda Street), then a left turn to San Pedro St., straight to San Pedro Square.

The route has been shortened with minimal road closures so as not to cause traffic congestion and highlight the area of C.M Recto Street. DEF