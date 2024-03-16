‘Parada’ participants advised not to throw candies during parade

Participants of Parada Dabawenyo are discouraged from throwing candies at spectators to avoid untoward incidents, the event organizer said.

Harold Quibete, event organizer of Parada Dabawenyo, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, March 14, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, that participants in the parade are discouraged from throwing candies or merchandise to the spectators to avoid accidents, recalling an event where a float almost hit a spectator.

“Actually, gina-discourage namo na siya kay one time, maygani nakit-an gyud namo siya. Nanghatag silag candies and kabalo baya ta nga kanang view sa mga float kay gamay ra kaayo na siya kay gibalot manang elf so dili gyud nila makita kung naay mutabok (Actually, we really discourage this because one time, it’s a good thing that we saw it. Some people were handing out candies, and we know that the view of the floats is small because it is decorated everywhere, so the driver cannot see those who cross the street),” he said.

Quibete clarified that parade participants can throw candies and merchandise in a specific area on Roxas Avenue, but only after the parade to prevent any disruption during the event. He also reiterated that throwing items such as candies during the parade could break the line and the human barricade for protection.

He shared that the Parada Dabawenyo would start at approximately 6 a.m. and end by 11:30 a.m., considering that it only has 300 contingents. The delay could be attributed to people stopping to wave and take pictures. Thus, the organizers delegated the route from Chowking to the clock tower where spectators could take pictures and wave. The picture-taking should only take around one minute.

During the parade, around 45,000 to 50,000 participants are expected to attend. Of that number, about 15,000 are walking contingents, while 41 bands were invited. This year's parade will have a shorter route, measuring around 1.5 kilometers, and will highlight C.M. Recto Street, which is free of wire lines. RGP