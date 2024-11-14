Parade sa Pasko set early to ease traffic

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) rescheduled the parade sa Pasko earlier to reduce traffic congestion.

Jennifer Romero, CTOO's officer-in-charge, explained at the ISpeak media forum on November 14, 2024, that the parade will be held earlier this year to avoid the Christmas rush and prevent the traffic issues experienced last year.

“Atoa na siya gibuhat earlier on because last year atoa siyang gibuhat sa mga 20s and we also wanted to avoid the Christmas rush so atoa gibutang karun sa Sunday and before the Christmas rush (We decided to move it earlier this year because last year we held it in the 20s, and we wanted to avoid the Christmas rush. So, we reschedule it to a Sunday, before the Christmas rush)," she said.

She added that this adjustment is based on lessons from last year’s event. The parade will follow the same route, beginning at Roxas Avenue and ending at San Pedro Square.

The Pasko Fiesta will feature last year's popular events, including Parada sa Pasko and Banda Dasig, along with a new addition, Mugna sa Pasko, a Christmas costume competition set for December 15.

Romero noted that the CTOO has coordinated with the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) to ensure adequate safety and security personnel are deployed throughout the month-long celebration. Meetings have also been held with the Pasko Fiesta executive committee to confirm that the parade will occur in the afternoon.

They are also reviewing the Kadayawan Festival route with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) to assess traffic flow and minimize congestion during the event.

It can be recalled that the Parada sa Pasko caused major traffic delays on December 22, 2023, due to road closures, frustrating many commuters with long wait times.

Banda Dasig and Parada sa Pasko remain key Pasko Fiesta events, celebrating the unique musical traditions of Dabawenyos, similar to the drum and bugle competition of the Kadayawan Festival. RGP



