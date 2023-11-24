Paragon condo’s legal compliance confirmed

Contrary to complaints from residents of Barangay 76-A, Sandawa, Matina, regarding the construction of the Paragon Davao Condominium near a populated area, the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) clarified that the building underwent legal permits and is situated in a commercial zone.

This clarification comes after the 6.9 magnitude earthquake on November 17, which prompted residents to raise concerns about houses being hit by debris when a crane in the Paragon building collapsed.

“Dakong issue if mag tukod sila sa dili residential area because and condominium is naa sa residential development, commercial na jud diha nga dapit. Sa approval sa ilahang building, naga-follow gyud ang Paragon ilabina sa mga safety measures (It's a big issue if they build in a non-residential area because the condominium is in a residential development - the area is already commercialized. In the approval of their building, Paragon really follows the safety measures), Engr. Ivan Cortez of CPDO said during the iSpeak media forum, on Thursday morning, November 23.

Former Barangay Captain of 76-A, Rolando “Bogart” Trajera, confirmed Paragon’s legal clearance and license to operate, countering allegations made by the current captain, Robert Olanolan.

Trajera asserted that Paragon followed a legal process, obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the Barangay during his tenure.

Trajera also suggested that Olanolan may be using the incident to tarnish his reputation as a former political leader of the Barangay.

As of press time, Paragon Condominium has not released a statement on the issue. Following the earthquake, approximately 174 residents near Paragon were temporarily evacuated for safety measures and accommodated at the Gymnasium, as reported by Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon. DEF