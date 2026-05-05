Parallel bridges in North Cotabato open to link Mindanao Regions

RESIDENTS of Kabacan and Carmen in North Cotabato have every reason to celebrate, as two parallel bridges, crucial in land transportation connectivity, were opened on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The opening of the Carmen Parallel Bridge in Carmen and Lumayong Parallel Bridge in Kabacan, both in North Cotabato, is projected to bring the Mindanao regions closer, enhancing economic activities across these areas.

Projects’ construction

In her speech, Regional Director Cayamombao D. Dia of the Department of Public Works and Highways-Soccsksargen reported that the construction of the parallel bridges was done in two phases.

"Phase 1 of these projects covered the foundation and substructure components of both bridges. These commenced simultaneously. The Lumayong Parallel Bridge in Kabacan has a length of 180 linear meters and a Phase 1 contract cost of P96.5 million. The Carmen Parallel Bridge has a length of 240 linear meters and a Phase 1 contract cost of P143.6 million," Dia said, emphasizing that Phase 1 of both projects is focused on structural foundations and the installation of substructure components to support the "superstructure loads."

"Superstructure loads" in construction are the total forces that include the floorings and beams, the vehicles traversing the bridges, and environmental forces such as wind and seismic activity.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 covered the superstructures, road surface, and ancillary works.

"For the Carmen Bridge, Phase 2 had a contract amount of P122.721 million, while the Lumayong Bridge had a Phase 2 contract cost of P100.98 million," Dia reported, which overall total of both Phases 1 and 2 of the construction of the two parallel bridges reaches nearly P500 million.

"Reflecting the government’s substantial commitment to improving interregional infrastructure in Mindanao," she said.

Linking Mindanao regions

North Cotabato Governor Emmylou "Lala" Taliño-Mendoza emphasized that, although the projects were long overdue, she is thankful for the major milestone of inaugurating the two bridges.

"(These are) linking the municipalities of Carmen and Kabacan and the rest of Region 12. These projects strengthen interprovincial connectivity between Bukidnon and Cotabato and enhance interregional access across Mindanao," Gov. Taliño-Mendoza said, emphasizing that the projects will expand regional access and make transportation more efficient and convenient.

She also added that the major infrastructure will support "stronger and more inclusive economic growth".

"I hope this road section will eventually be elevated from a secondary national highway to a primary one because of its importance as a road network connecting Region 12 and the Northern Mindanao area all the way to Region 10, including the special geographic areas of the Bangsamoro in Mindanao," the lady governor, who is also the Regional Development Council-Soccsksargen chairperson, said.

Bridge to peace through inclusivity

Meanwhile, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDa) Director Ollie Dagala of the Investment Promotions and International Relations Office, representing MinDa Sec. Leo Tereso A. Magno, highlighted the bridges' significance in easing heavy traffic and deterring safety risks, especially for trucks carrying agricultural goods.

"Because of these new bridges, traffic flow will become smoother and safer, and transport of products will become faster. For the municipalities of Carmen and Kabacan, both major agricultural hubs, these bridges ensure faster transport of goods, reduce harvest losses, and strengthen market access. This directly translates to better income for farmers and improved food security for our people," Dagala said.

Dagala also stressed that the parallel bridges would greatly help during unforeseen events, preventing the isolation of communities and ensuring the constant flow of goods and services.

"In Mindanao, we often say that infrastructure is a bridge to peace. By connecting communities and opening access to economic opportunities, we lay the foundation for stability, peace, inclusion, and long-term development," he added.

Meanwhile, direct beneficiaries of the infrastructure could not hide their excitement and gratitude.

"Kung wala na mahuman, grabe ka-trapik, grabe ang trapik sauna, karon kay arang-arang na ang dagan sa trapiko kay na-open naman na, okey na kaayo ang byahe (If this hadn’t been completed, the traffic would be terrible—it used to be really bad. Now, the flow of traffic has improved because it’s already open; travel is much smoother)," Wahad Kadalim, who has been a tricycle driver for more than a decade now, testified.

"Pasalamat mi'g dako maayo... sa wala pa ni mahuman perteng trapika oi, lisod kaayo (We are very grateful… before this was completed, the traffic was extremely heavy, it was very difficult)," Mirriam Mamatu, a senior citizen residing in the area, said. CEA