Parents’ access to correct info on autism a huge step

A DEVELOPMENTAL physician from the Davao City Children with Special Needs Intervention Center (DCSNICC) has advised parents to avail themselves of accurate and reliable information on autism from authorized sources.

DCSNICC Developmental Physician Dr. Ferriza Maria Amparo Isaguirre told Madayaw Davao in a recent interview that parents can rely on legitimate institutions to better understand autism, especially if they suspect the condition may be present in their children.

“Dili nato malikayan nga sa other people sila makakuha og information, naay Google. Pag dili nato mahatag ang right information right away, ang parents might think nga okay lang, or they will think in a negative way. Meron tayong mga good sites such as the Centers for Disease Control, the Philippine Pediatric Society, and the Philippine Society for Behavioral Pediatrics. They can see a lot of information there, and there are dedicated IT groups who can answer their questions,” Dr. Isaguirre said.

(We can’t avoid the fact that some people get their information from other sources—there’s Google. If we don’t provide the correct information right away, parents might think it’s okay or think about it negatively. There are reliable sites such as the Centers for Disease Control, the Philippine Pediatric Society, and the Philippine Society for Behavioral Pediatrics where they can find a lot of information, and there are dedicated IT groups that can answer their questions.)

Isaguirre said groups of developmental physicians also equip local pediatricians by conducting lectures and orientation programs on autism.

“Ang pediatric doctors, makabalo sila pag naay makita nga concern (Pediatric doctors can tell if they notice any concern). With a good parent and doctor relationship, the parents become open to listening to what the doctor would say,” she said, adding that when parents consult developmental pediatricians, it is usually for follow-up questions and confirmation of what they have already learned.

She noted that informed parents are more likely to know the right direction for their child, giving the child better opportunities to be enrolled in programs that address weak or concern areas and help maximize their potential.

Isaguirre said treatment is most effective when started zero to six years old, as this stage is considered crucial in a child’s development.

She added that the main goal of rehabilitation for children with autism is to improve developmental areas so that the child’s potential can be maximized.

She also urged parents to link their children with professional care when red flags of autism are observed, such as speech delay and repetitive behaviors. However, she emphasized that proper diagnosis and intervention vary, as each case is different.

Parents were urged to act promptly, as the life and future of their children — especially those with special needs such as autism — largely depend on early attention to developmental concerns.

“Para sa mga ginikanan, we are the first persons na makatabang gyud sa atoang mga anak. Dili makatabang ang ubang tao kung ang ginikanan wala nasabot ug wala nakadawat nga nay rason nga kinahanglan og tabang ang ilang anak. We really ask the parents, if they have concerns or questions, mangutana sa mga people who really can give them the right answer and can lead them to the right programs and the right therapy,” the doctor said.

(For parents, we are the first people who can truly help our children. Other people cannot help if the parents themselves do not understand and do not accept that there is a reason their child needs assistance. We ask parents that if they have concerns or questions, they should ask people who can truly give them the correct answers and guide them to the right programs and the appropriate therapy.)

Isaguirre said that in Davao City, the DCSNICC is open to assisting indigent Davao City residents and children with developmental conditions by providing assessment and the necessary interventions through the various services offered at the facility. CIO