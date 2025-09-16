Parents advised to monitor kids vs criminal activities

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is calling on parents to closely monitor their children, stressing that the family plays a big role in preventing the youth from getting involved in criminal activities and the influence of illegal drugs.

This came after authorities identified the minor featured in a viral social media video allegedly smoking marijuana on September 9, 2025.

Under the leadership of PCol. Mannan Muarip, the DCPO immediately took action and coordinated with the Talomo Police Station to verify the truth behind the video.

Led by Talomo Police Station Commander, PMaj. Genesis Oriel, a verification was conducted and confirmed that the male individual is a 14-year-old resident of Bangkal, Talomo District, Davao City.

According to his grandfather and father, the boy is a Grade 8 student, but has long stopped attending classes and would often sneak out with his peers.

On September 13, the police successfully rescued the teenager and returned him to his parents. Police said their operation was aimed at ensuring the welfare of the minor, protecting him from harmful influences that could endanger his future.

Meanwhile, police issued a warning against those spreading the video of the minor. They may face charges under Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, and Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Police assured that they will continue to fight against individuals promoting the use and spread of illegal drugs in the community. JPC