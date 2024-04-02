Parents told: Pertussis preventable through vax

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) said that pertussis or whooping cough can be prevented by vaccines.

In a Facebook post on March 28, 2024, CHO said that pertussis is preventable through vaccination and proper hygiene since it is highly contagious, especially for children.

“Pagpabakuna sa atong mga anak sa Pentavalent (Diptheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hib, HupB) sa edad nga isa ug tunga ka bulan, duha ug tunga ka bulan, tulo ug tunga ka bulan (Get your children vaccinated with the Pentavalent (Diptheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hib, HupB) at ages one and a half month old, two and a half month old, and three and a half month old),” CHO wrote in the post.

CHO added that getting a vaccination of TDaP (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis [whooping cough])in the 27th week and 36th week of gestation would help prevent the baby from getting pertussis.

The office also highlighted the role of practicing good hygiene, such as proper handwashing technique and covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, in preventing the spread of the disease.

Pertussis is a contagious respiratory disease caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Its symptoms include a two-week cough, fever, sneezing, weak body, and a distinctive high-pitched whooping sound during coughing, which can lead to cyanosis, characterized by bluish skin, nail beds, and lips due to oxygen deprivation.

It could spread through droplets from the infected when they cough or sneeze. People in densely populated areas and those with weak immune systems are susceptible to contracting it.

CHO also reminded the parents that if their child has symptoms of pertussis, they are advised to visit the nearest barangay health center for a consultation.

According to national data from the Department of Health (DOH), there were around 568 cases of pertussis from January to March 16, 2024. Of that number, there have been 40 reported deaths. In 2023, there were only 23 cases of Pertussis, making 2024 20 times higher than the previous year. RGP



