Parents urged to monitor kids’ nutrition, combat stunning

PARENTS are encouraged to monitor their children’s eating habits, sleep, and overall well-being to help reduce stunting cases in the region.

Dr. Jose Rodolfo Dimaano Jr., nutrition medical affairs director for Abbott in Pacific Asia, emphasized the need for parents to understand the impact of stunting on their children's growth and development during Abbott's Growth Watch Dine and Learn Session. He pointed out that early signs of stunting can be reversed, advocating for a multidisciplinary approach to support parents.

“Most of the country's stunting is a major huge health risk, now in Abbott we believe that every stage of life is important and the power of nutrition can give children, not just children but even adults the best life possible if they have the proper nutrition,” he said on Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2024, at the Mr. and Mrs. B restaurant.

Dimaano highlighted that proper nutrition helps parents ensure their children receive adequate nourishment. While the government runs various campaigns, he noted the importance of raising awareness among parents, caregivers, and teachers to monitor children’s growth and act quickly if stunting signs appear.

Mother and influencer Ara Casas shared her concerns about her children’s height and weight, saying that misconceptions often lead to unnecessary stress and affect her relationship with them.

“I think not only moms but dads are very concerned about the growth, the height of our children,” she said.

Experts debunked several misconceptions during the discussion, including the belief that genetics solely determines height, that excessive play or exercise can cause stunting, and that having a large appetite is a negative indicator.

Dimaano emphasized the critical importance of the first five years of a child's life, urging parents to ensure their children receive balanced nutrition, play, sleep, and a nurturing environment.

“Lahat yun [Everything that I mentioned] will help the child grow and develop into his or her full potential (Everything I mentioned will help the child grow and reach their full potential),” he said.

Nutritionist Caryl Joyce Solar also stressed the need for continuous monitoring during the first 1,000 days of a child's life. She highlighted the benefits of increasing children's consumption of fermented foods like cheese and milk for bone health.

According to the Regional Situation Analysis for Children by the National Nutrition Council (NNC), Davao Occidental has the highest rate of malnutrition in the Davao Region.

At the launch of the Philippine Plan for Action on Nutrition (PPAN) on September 13, 2023, it was reported that Davao Occidental had the highest percentage of stunted or seriously stunted children at 14.4 percent. The next highest rates were Davao de Oro at 6.5 percent, Davao Oriental at 8.9 percent, Davao del Sur at 4.8 percent, and Davao del Norte at 3.9 percent. RGP