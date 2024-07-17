Parents urged to stay vigilant after minors’ fire deaths

FOLLOWING a tragic fire incident on July 13, 2024, at Purok 2, Magallanes, Barangay 2-A, Davao City, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has issued a reminder to parents in Davao City not to leave their children unattended.

Julie Dayaday, head of the CSWDO, said in a media interview, on Monday morning, July 15, 2024, at the City Hall Drive, that two minors, aged 11 and 14, both with intellectual disabilities, tragically lost their lives in the fire. She noted that they were alone at the time as their parents were absent.

Dayaday expressed deep concern, especially as the incident occurred during the 46th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week, observed from July 15 to 19, 2024.

“Pahimangno pod noh mga ginikanan kung naa tay children with special needs klaruhon lang gyud natu ang mu-atiman mubantay gyud kay dili lalim nga kinabuhi na gani ang nakabos (We remind all parents who have children with special needs to ensure that their caregivers are vigilant because lives are at stake),” she said.

The bodies of the minors are currently at Toril Funerary Homes, with the wake to be held at the Barangay 2-A venue, as per the family's request.

The CSWDO has assigned a social worker to assist the family and is providing psychological first aid, food and non-food items, and financial assistance, which is being processed.

The fire, which started around 1:25 p.m. on July 13, 2024, in Barangay 2-A, escalated to the third alarm, affecting around 150 houses. RGP