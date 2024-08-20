Paris 2024 medalist Nesthy Petecio arrives in Davao, hero's welcome awaits

Two-time Olympic boxing medalist Nesthy Petecio is set to receive a hero's welcome in Davao City on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2024, followed by another celebration in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, on August 22, 2024, after her historic performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Office of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation of Davao City, led by City Councilor Kristine May John Mercado, has organized the preparations for Petecio's arrival in coordination with the Office of Councilor Jessica M. Bonguyan, the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), and the City Mayor's Office.

Her Wednesday itinerary also includes a courtesy call to Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

Nestle Philippines is sponsoring Petecio’s motorcade in Davao City, while Acacia Hotels will accommodate her and her family.

Petecio was originally scheduled to visit the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Davao, but this has been canceled.

"Dili na madayun ang courtesy call nako sa PCG ma'am, kay na adjust pud akoa promotion by Sept na kay gumikan sa namatay namo ng vice admiral. Pahumanon usa ang lubong bago ang promotion og awarding, so dili pwede mauna og call ang district davao if wala pako naka call sa HQ (I can't make a courtesy call to the PCG, Ma'am, because my promotion was postponed to September due to the passing of our vice admiral. The promotion and awarding will take place after he is laid to rest, so I can't pay a courtesy call to the Davao district until I've visited the PCG headquarters first)," Paris Olympics bronze medalist Petecio said in a Messenger chat with SunStar Davao.

Petecio, who confirmed to this writer that she was born in Davao City, plans to take a short break from her hectic schedule in Metro Manila to spend time with her parents and younger siblings in Barangay Tuban, Sta. Cruz.

The 32-year-old Dabawenya boxer said that her vacation will be brief due to several commitments in Manila.

"Busy lang gyud kaayo (Just so busy), Ma'am," she said in a Messenger chat while on a brand endorsement shoot on Tuesday afternoon, August 20.