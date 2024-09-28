Paris medalists get more cash

MANILA — Aice Philippines has rewarded gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas with cash incentives for winning medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Yulo received P2 million for his double-gold performance while Petecio and Villegas got P300,000 each for security bronze medals.

Aice Philippines brand manager Shereene Yu De Leon handed over the mock checks representing the cash incentives to Yulo and Petecio during the "Saludo, Atletang Pilipino!" thanksgiving celebration for the Philippine Olympians at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Malvar, Batangas on Thursday.

Before the awarding, the two Olympians were given a tour of the Aice factory inside the Lima Land owned by the Aboitiz.

Yulo has expressed his gratitude to Aice Philippines, one of the country's leading ice cream manufacturers.

"Thank you so much for recognizing our achievements. I hope that we can help other gymnasts to reach the Olympic level. May you continue supporting us," said Yulo, who will also receive a year's supply of Aice ice cream.

Also present during the awarding ceremony were Olympians Joanie Delgaco of rowing, and Eumir Marcial and Hergie Bacyadan of boxing, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, Philippine Olympic Committee marketing head Nikko Huelgas, LIMA Land president and head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates Rafael Fernandez de Mesa and vice president for operations Clifford Academia.

As the worldwide Olympic partner and the official ice cream of the Philippine Olympic Team, Aice is committed to supporting athletes who will serve as a profound source of inspiration for the youth throughout the country. PNA