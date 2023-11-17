Davao

Partial list of nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards

Partial list of nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards
Jordan Strauss/AP Photo

A partial list of nominees in the top categories at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, announced Friday by The Recording Academy.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste; “The Record,” boygenius; “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus; “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey; “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe; “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Midnights,” Taylor Swift; “SOS,” SZA.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Worship,” Jon Batiste; “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius; “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét; “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift; “Kill Bill,” SZA.

SONG OF THE YEAR (SONGWRITER'S AWARD)

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew; “Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson; “Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack; “Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe; “Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Gracie Abrams; Fred again..; Ice Spice; Jelly Roll; Coco Jones; Noah Kahan; Victoria Monét; The War and Treaty.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Shane McAnally; Theron Thomas; Justin Tranter.

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus; “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift.

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile; “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste; “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish; “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice; “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson; “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus; “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo; -(Subtract), Ed Sheeran; “Midnights,” Taylor Swift.

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Her Loss,” Drake and 21 Savage; “Michael,” Killer Mike; “Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin; “King’s Disease III,” Nas; “Utopia,” Travis Scott.

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini; “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne; “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan; “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers; “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson.

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

“Playing Robots into Heaven,” James Blake; “For That Beautiful Feeling,” The Chemical Brothers; “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..; “Kx5,” Kx5; “Quest for Fire,” Skrillex.

For a full list of nominees, visit: https://www.grammy.com/ AP

Music
Music industry
nominees
entertainment
Grammys
Grammy Awards
66th Grammy Awards
The Recording Academy
list of nominees
partial list

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph