Partial list of nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards

A partial list of nominees in the top categories at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, announced Friday by The Recording Academy.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste; “The Record,” boygenius; “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus; “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey; “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe; “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Midnights,” Taylor Swift; “SOS,” SZA.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Worship,” Jon Batiste; “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius; “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét; “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift; “Kill Bill,” SZA.

SONG OF THE YEAR (SONGWRITER'S AWARD)

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew; “Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson; “Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack; “Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe; “Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Gracie Abrams; Fred again..; Ice Spice; Jelly Roll; Coco Jones; Noah Kahan; Victoria Monét; The War and Treaty.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Shane McAnally; Theron Thomas; Justin Tranter.

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus; “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift.

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile; “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste; “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish; “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice; “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson; “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus; “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo; -(Subtract), Ed Sheeran; “Midnights,” Taylor Swift.

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Her Loss,” Drake and 21 Savage; “Michael,” Killer Mike; “Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin; “King’s Disease III,” Nas; “Utopia,” Travis Scott.

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini; “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne; “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan; “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers; “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson.

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

“Playing Robots into Heaven,” James Blake; “For That Beautiful Feeling,” The Chemical Brothers; “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..; “Kx5,” Kx5; “Quest for Fire,” Skrillex.

For a full list of nominees, visit: https://www.grammy.com/ AP