Parts of Davao-Bukidnon road remain closed; public advised to take alternate routes

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) has advised the public to take alternate routes after the Davao-Bukidnon Road along Sitio Marahan in Barangay Marilog Proper, Davao City, remained temporarily closed due to a road slip.

The incident caused significant damage to a portion of the concrete pavement, with a section of the road collapsing and rendering it impassable.

DPWH-Davao said motorists may use the Maramag–Carmen–Kabacan–Digos–Davao Road, which is passable to all types of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Davao–Bukidnon Road–Campo Uno section remains open to light vehicles.

The department also advised motorists to exercise extreme caution when traversing the Davao-Bukidnon Road–Datu Ladayon–Katipunan–Campo Uno Road due to slippery road conditions caused by heavy rainfall.

“Ginahangyo ang tanan na sundon ang mando sa mga traffic personnel ug padayon nga i-monitor ang mga opisyal nga advisories alang sa pinakabag-ong impormasyon ug mga update,” DPWH-Davao said on July 18, 2026.

(Everyone is requested to follow the instructions of traffic personnel and continue monitoring official advisories for the latest information and updates.)

Earlier, DPWH-Davao announced the temporary closure of the Davao-Bukidnon Road along Sitio Marahan in Barangay Marilog Proper after a road slip occurred on the night of July 17, 2026, following heavy rainfall.

The department urged the public to avoid the affected section while assessment and evaluation are ongoing. Motorists are likewise advised to continue monitoring official travel advisories for the latest information and updates.

To recall, a major portion of the Bukidnon-Davao City Road (BuDa Road) collapsed in Overview, Palacapao, Quezon, on October 18, 2025. The incident rendered the area impassable, prompting authorities to direct motorists and commuters to use alternate routes while restoration work was underway. RGP