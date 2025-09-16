Party-list system under fire

THE Philippine party-list system, established to provide marginalized groups with representation in Congress, is once again under scrutiny — this time over a controversy involving the Duterte Youth Party-List and the Gabriela Women’s Party, two groups with opposing ideologies but both deeply engaged in political battles.

In May 2025, Duterte Youth garnered over 2.3 million votes — the second-highest nationwide — enough to secure three congressional seats. However, on June 18, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) canceled its registration, citing unresolved legal deficiencies dating back to 2019. The en banc later affirmed the ruling on August 29, nullifying all votes for the party-list.

“To say this move raises alarm is an understatement. It insults the democratic will of over two million Filipinos who cast their votes for Duterte Youth,” a party representative said in a recent statement.

Meanwhile, Gabriela, which received over 256,000 votes and ranked 55th, was proclaimed despite long-standing disqualification petitions alleging links to communist fronts. Critics view this as selective enforcement, casting doubt on Comelec’s impartiality.

The Rise and Fall of Duterte Youth

The Duterte Youth Party-List, officially Duty to Energize the Republic through the Enlightenment of the Youth, was accredited in 2019 after several legal challenges. Initially, it aimed to represent the Filipino youth, drawing inspiration from the populist leadership of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

Its original nominee, Ronald Cardema, became the center of controversy.

Petitioners argued that Cardema was overaged, violating the Party-List System Act’s age limit of 25-30 years for youth sector representatives. Cardema was 34 at the time. Critics also accused the group of skipping procedural requirements during its registration.

For years, Duterte Youth remained embattled. But in the 2022 elections, it won a seat in Congress. By 2025, it secured 2,338,564 votes, proof, its supporters said, of growing influence.

Yet, its triumph was short-lived. On June 18, 2025, the Comelec Second Division canceled its registration “void ab initio,” meaning it was invalid from the beginning. The en banc affirmed the ruling on August 29, voting 5–1–1 to deny its motion for reconsideration.

“Let me remind Comelec chair Garcia that the Filipino people have spoken. Over two million citizens trusted Duterte Youth with their voice in Congress. Their votes were counted, their trust placed in us. To nullify that by fiat is an affront to the electoral process,” the group emphasized.

The cancellation wiped out its congressional seats and silenced its voters. Duterte Youth has since filed a petition before the Supreme Court, insisting that the decision “tramples on due process and undermines voter sovereignty.”

Gabriela’s battle against red-tagging

Gabriela Women’s Party, founded in 2000, is advocating for women, laborers, and marginalized sectors. It has authored landmark laws, including the Magna Carta of Women, and consistently pushed for reproductive rights and protection against gender-based violence.

But Gabriela has also been one of the most heavily red-tagged groups in Congress.

Since 2019, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) has filed multiple petitions before the Comelec, seeking its disqualification. The accusations included receiving foreign funding and serving as a legal front for the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA).

Despite these efforts, Comelec has repeatedly refused to disqualify Gabriela. In June 2025, the group secured 256,500 votes, ranking 55th among party-lists. Gabriela immediately pushed for its proclamation.

Earlier this year, Representative Arlene Brosas, along with first nominee Sarah Elago, strongly condemned renewed red-tagging in social media against Makabayan bloc candidates, including Gabriela.

“We are witnessing a dangerous repeat of the 2022 elections playbook where state-backed entities are systematically spreading disinformation to undermine progressive candidates. Several Facebook pages are now circulating the malicious falsehood that GABRIELA Women’s Party and other Makabayan candidates have been designated as terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council.”

The party has also filed complaints against NTF-Elcac for alleged gender-based harassment and malicious red-tagging. Gabriela argues that these attacks are aimed at silencing progressive voices and undermining women’s representation.

Fran Reyes, spokesperson for Gabriela Youth, described Duterte Youth differently: “Duterte Youth is a fraud. They do not represent the dreams, demands, or struggles of the Filipino youth. What they represent is a legacy of red-tagging, militarism, and violence, especially toward women, LGBTQ+ youth, and those who dare to speak out.”

NTF-Elcac’s persistent campaign

NTF-Elcac has repeatedly pressured Comelec to disqualify progressive groups. Its officials argue that some activists who began in youth organizations later became armed combatants, claiming this proves a pipeline between legal activism and insurgency.

In June 2025, the task force once again called on Comelec to revive Gabriela’s disqualification case, alongside Kabataan Party-List.

“The people deserve transparency,” the task force said in a statement. “We cannot allow groups with terrorist links to infiltrate Congress.”

Gabriela and its allies rejected this outright: “The call by NTF-ELCAC to revive disqualification proceedings against Gabriela reeks of desperation. This is the same fabricated case that has dragged on for six years—built on lies, flawed testimonies, and coached or paid witnesses.”

Ordinary voices: Faith in the process

The controversy has stirred public debate well beyond politics. For many ordinary citizens, the Comelec’s decisions speak directly to whether their votes still matter.

A 43-year-old government worker in Davao Oriental who refused to be identified in this interview voiced her concern, stating “I don’t support Duterte Youth’s politics, but the fact that over two million voted for them cannot just be erased. Respect the voters. Otherwise, what’s the point of elections? Comelec should apply the law fairly and not pick favorites.”

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old public teacher from Sandawa, Davao City emphasized fairness:

“Why would you stop the proclamation of Duterte Youth Party-List due to a made-up simple issue, then allow Gabriela Party-List to be proclaimed now, while there is a more serious pending terrorism case? This is a clear double standard. It destroys trust in the system.”

Comelec’s credibility questioned

Comelec Chair George Garcia, once a lawyer for the Marcos family, has become a focal point of criticism. For Duterte Youth supporters, his leadership symbolizes selective enforcement of electoral laws.

“The commission is making decisions tailored to benefit certain parties while stifling others,” the group said. “If Chair Garcia truly believes in equal enforcement of the law, then let him apply it uniformly—not pick and choose which groups to disqualify based on political predilections.”

Garcia has defended the rulings, noting that Duterte Youth’s registration flaws were unresolved since 2019, while Gabriela’s cases involved accusations yet to be proven in court.

Still, critics remain unconvinced. “Comelec’s actions insult the democratic will,” said one Duterte Youth supporter. “Respect the voters, respect the process, respect the law.”

Timeline: Duterte Youth vs Gabriela (2019–2025)

2019 – Duterte Youth faces petitions questioning its registration and nominee Ronald Cardema’s age qualification. Gabriela became the subject of NTF-ELCAC petitions linking it to CPP-NPA.

2020–2021 – Legal challenges stall. Duterte Youth continues to push its claim, while Gabriela fends off disqualification attempts.

2022 – Duterte Youth secures a seat in Congress; Gabriela retains representation despite red-tagging campaigns.

2023–2024 – NTF-ELCAC renews efforts to disqualify Gabriela. Gabriela files counter-complaints for harassment and gender-based attacks.

May 2025 – Duterte Youth secures 2,338,564 votes (3 seats). Gabriela garnered 256,500 votes (1 seat).

June 18, 2025 – Comelec Second Division cancels Duterte Youth’s registration, void ab initio.

June 20, 2025 – Gabriela urges Comelec to proclaim its nominee, insisting voters’ choice must be respected.

August 29, 2025 – Comelec en banc affirms Duterte Youth’s cancellation, voiding all votes.

September 2025 – Duterte Youth elevates the case to the Supreme Court. Gabriela awaits full proclamation amid renewed NTF-Elcac petitions.

Democracy on trial

At its core, the battle between Duterte Youth and Gabriela is about more than two organizations. It is about whether the Philippine party-list system still honors its original purpose — to give marginalized groups a fair voice — or whether it has become another arena for selective enforcement and political bias.

For Duterte Youth, the cancellation of their registration disenfranchises millions of voters. For Gabriela, the constant red-tagging reflects a systemic effort to silence progressive voices. For Comelec, the challenge is proving its impartiality in the face of accusations of bias.

As the Supreme Court takes up Duterte Youth’s case, the outcome will have far-reaching consequences. DEF