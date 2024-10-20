Party-list urges vigilance versus confidential funds

THE Kabataan Partylist-Southern Mindanao Region (Kabataan-SMR) is urging the youth to stay vigilant regarding the confidential funds allocated under the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Jayvie Cabajes, the fifth nominee of Kabataan Partylist, emphasized that Filipinos must continue to assert their democratic rights by calling out political dynasties in the Philippines. He referenced how Vice President Sara Duterte used inappropriate language and comments in a recent press conference to divert attention from the alleged misuse of confidential funds during her time as Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

“What the hearing of the October 17 House Committee on Good Government has revealed is that the confidential funds used in DepEd cannot be justified by the former Secretary Sara Duterte," Cabajes stated in a statement issued on October 19, 2024.

Cabajes pointed out that Duterte's extensive use of confidential funds follows a pattern from her tenure as mayor of Davao City, where she allegedly allocated more money to confidential expenses than to essential services like education, health, and social services.

“The former mayor and now Vice President has allotted a total of P2.697 billion based on the Annual Audit Report of the Commission on Audit for the whole period of 2016 to 2022,” he said.

When comparing other city expenditures to confidential funds, Cabajes noted that the total allocated to social services, education, culture, and sports was P2.164 billion, while housing and community development received P2.336 billion.

Cabajes underscored that Duterte was the top spender of confidential funds among local government units in the country, drawing a parallel between her spending habits and those of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who was also a significant spender of confidential funds.

Kabataan Partylist-SMR reiterated that both the Dutertes and Marcoses are “corrupt, fascists, trapos, and political dynasts.” The group argued that unprogrammed funds are a source of corruption and a means to suppress the rights of Filipinos.

The vice president held a press conference on October 18, 2024, addressing several issues, during which she also warned Senator Imee Marcos that she would exhume former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s remains and throw them into the West Philippine Sea if the attacks against her continued.

Sara also revealed her close relationship with Imee Marcos, noting that Imee had urged her to run as Bongbong Marcos' vice-presidential candidate, believing they could not win against Leni Robredo otherwise.

Recently, Sara has faced scrutiny as lawmakers investigate the alleged misuse of the Office of the Vice President's budget. She has refused to attend congressional hearings, dismissing them as political attacks.

Additionally, the budget for the OVP under the National Expenditure Program for 2025 has been reduced to P733.2 million from the originally proposed P2.03 billion. Sara disclosed that, despite the hearings, House Speaker Martin Romualdez (a cousin of the Marcoses) and House Committee on Appropriations chairperson Zaldy Co were responsible for handling the national budget.

Sara also addressed rumors of her possible impeachment, which lawmakers have repeatedly denied. RGP with reports from SNS