Pasko Fiesta All Over the City 2026 application opens

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) is inviting private establishments and barangays to take part in the Pasko Fiesta All Over the City 2026, a citywide competition that aims to transform communities and business spaces into vibrant and memorable Christmas destinations.

Participants are encouraged to develop Christmas concepts through decorations, lighting displays, Christmas villages and markets, cultural presentations, food offerings, local product showcases, and other interactive activities.

The competition features two categories – Private Establishment Category and the Barangay Category. The eligible private establishments include hotels, restaurants, cafés, resorts, malls, retail and tourism establishments, banks, private schools, event venues, and other qualified businesses operating in the city.

All barangays within Davao City may also participate by showcasing their identity, traditions, talents through displays and activities developed with the involvement of residents, youth groups, senior citizens, artists, people’s organizations, and volunteers.

To join, interested barangays must submit their registration form via google form: ( https://forms.gle/VxbFnwjahDWXG9tL6 ), while interested private establishments must register here: ( https://forms.gle/9qY5KqKU2RoP7VGB8 ) on or before November 30, 2026.

All entries must also comply with applicable safety, environmental, public health, building, and fire safety regulations, and should be implemented within the participant’s business premises or designated barangay area.

Sustainable practices such as including the use of recycled, reusable, locally sourced, and upcycled materials are highly encouraged.

The pre-judging will be conducted on December 3, 2026, based on the submitted videos, photographs, and other required materials. The top finalists in each category will be announced on December 5, 2026, while final judging and onsite validation will take place from December 6 to 12, 2026.