Pasko Fiesta contests guidelines,  mechanics announced

IN LINE with the preparations for the upcoming Pasko Fiesta sa Davao, the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) announced the official guidelines and mechanics for the Banda Dasig sa Pasko Fiesta 2025 and the Parada sa Pasko Fiesta contests.

Banda Dasig is open to all Davao City and provincial school-based, community-based drum and lyre, drum and bugle, drum and bell, brass and marching bands with 80–150 members.

Interested participants are urged to submit their entries on November 26, 2025, with the final showdown scheduled on December 7, 2025 at 3 p.m.

Entry forms can be accessed through https://tinyurl.com/Banda-Dasig-2025, or register online via https://tinyurl.com/Banda-Dasig-Online.

Float artists and designers, group, organization, institution or company from the city and other cities and provinces are also invited to join the Parada sa Pasko Fiesta Christmas Float Competition.

Anchored on the theme “Paskong Dabawenyo, Paskong Pilipino,” entries must be an artistic interpretation of the Paskong Pinoy spirit and merry-making.

Interested participants may submit their entries on November 28, 2025, with the event scheduled on December 7, 2025 at 3 p.m. simultaneous with the Banda Dasig.

Participating artists must submit a layout of their float prior to the execution of the design along with a 50-word English description of their float or entry attached to their entry forms.

Entry forms can be accessed through https://tinyurl.com/Parada-2025, or register online through https://tinyurl.com/Parada-Online.

For more details on the guidelines, mechanics, criteria, and prizes, interested participants may refer to the Pasko Fiesta sa Davao Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DavaoPaskoFiestaOfficial.

Interested participants may also contact the Banda Dasig ug Parada sa Pasko Secretariat through these numbers: 0962 281 5770 or 0929 408 2137, or the City Tourism Operations Office at 285-5755 or through email at paskofiestadavao@gmail.com or paskofiestadavaosecretariat@gmail.com for inquiries and other concerns. CIO