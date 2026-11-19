CHRISTMAS carols may be a familiar sound during the holiday season, but this year, Davao City is giving Dabawenyo singers a platform to share their voices through Pasko Fiesta Kantahan 2026.

As one of the major highlights of Pasko Fiesta: The Barangay Caravan 2026, the competition will gather duet performers from barangays across the city’s three districts to perform and compete for a spot in the grand finals.

The contest is open to Davao City residents aged 18 years old and above with each entry shall consist of two performers and may be composed of any gender combination.

Registration will be limited to the first 10 qualified entries per district on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must have resided in Davao City for at least one year and must be officially endorsed by their respective barangay captain.

To join, interested barangays must submit their registration form via google form. Participants from District 1 may register through https://forms.gle/iUNNVboEugaA7kUG8 while those from District 2 may access https://forms.gle/bWDdfHGRaoYJJuy36 . Meanwhile, participants from District 3 may complete their registration through https://forms.gle/cuLv91w6aS9JvcYD8 .

Contestants may perform any Christmas song or song appropriate to the Pasko Fiesta celebration. However, songs containing offensive, discriminatory, vulgar, or inappropriate content will not be allowed.

The district-level competitions will be held during the Barangay Caravan schedule, beginning in Barangay Maa, Talomo District on December 11, 2026 followed by Barangay Acacia, Buhangin District on December 14, and Barangay Baguio Proper on December 16.

From the district competitions, the top three performers in each district will advance to the Pasko Fiesta: The Grand Caravan on December 21, 2026, at the Davao City Recreation Center (Almendras Gym), where they will compete for the overall championship.