Passenger of MBCA Quessel-J found alive in Indonesia

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) confirmed that one of the passengers of the distressed MBCA Quessel-J from Davao Occidental was found on Kamboreng Island, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on May 31, 2026.

The discovery of one of the passengers was confirmed to CGDSEM by its Indonesian counterparts. The survivor, identified as Jeboy Masalta, was sighted by an Indonesian local fisherman around 4 a.m. while being stranded on Kamboreng Island.

Masalta was then rescued by the local residents and was brought to Kawio Island for immediate medical care.

Reports show that Masalta was physically exhausted and psychologically distressed; however, he remains optimistic that the remaining survivors will be found alive in the area where he was found.

He shared that there were five individuals aboard the MBCA Quessel-J before it encountered an incident at sea. However, the location of the other four remains unknown.

“The CGDSEM, remains committed to exhausting all available means and maintaining close interagency and international coordination to support the ongoing SAR mission and ensure the safe recovery of the remaining missing passengers,” CGDSEM said on May 31, 2026.

After Masalta was recovered, local authorities and residents in Indonesia conducted search efforts in the area and surrounding islands to look for other survivors.

During the search, the vessel was located between 6 and 9 a.m. local time. The marine vessel sustained damage on its port side and was partially flooded. It was then towed to Kawio Island.

The office said that Search and Rescue (SAR) operations are still ongoing for the remaining passengers of the vessel and that their office is in constant coordination with Indonesian maritime authorities for information sharing, case validation, and operational updates.

CGDSEM said that it is coordinating with the Philippines' other maritime law enforcement agencies, national government agencies, and local government units in conducting SAR operations to locate the remaining four passengers.

Earlier, CGDSEM reported that the MBCA Quessel-J in Davao Occidental, carrying five passengers, capsized on May 28, 2026. The passengers were traveling from Barangay Barrio Bukid in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, to Barangay Camalig in Sarangani Island. The vessel capsized due to rough seas and strong winds.

The marine vessel was operated by Jeboy Masalta and carried passengers Ariel Quia Tablingon, Aljude Ivan Quia Tablingon, Joreden Butal, and Rexex Jacar Quia.

The incident was reported to Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Patuco at around 5:40 p.m. on May 28, 2026, wherein personnel immediately conducted SAR operations in the area.

The office also issued a Notice to Mariners informing all seagoing vessels in the area about the incident.

Following the report, CGDSEM deployed BRP Malamawi (MRRV-2403) to conduct SAR operations and coordinated with the Philippine Navy. The Navy deployed BRP Tausug (LC-803), BRP Artemio Ricarte (PS-37), and BA-488 IMPACT to augment maritime search efforts. The Philippine Air Force also deployed Black Hawk 754 to conduct aerial reconnaissance and expand search coverage. RGP