Passengers of capsized motor banca rescued

Seven passengers of a motor banca were successfully rescued by the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) on January 4, this year.

In a report provided by the maritime agency, the incident happened on the sea near Km 11, Sasa, Davao City where the motor banca was traveling to Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos).

The water vehicle encountered large waves and strong currents that capsized it. All the passengers were immediately sent to medical authorities for further evaluation.

The agency has shown its appreciation to its personnel who promptly responded to the incident.

“The Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) extends its commendation to the personnel of CGSS Km 11 for their exemplary efforts in rescuing the victims and upholding the commitment to maritime safety,” the agency said in a statement.

“The collaborative and efficient response reflects the Philippine Coast Guard's dedication to ensuring the security and well-being of those navigating the waters in the region,” the statement added.

To recall, CGDSEM also responded to an oil spill on Tuesday evening, January 2 that impacted 200 cubic meters in Km 11 Davsam Port.

Personnel of the PCG’s Marine Environmental Protection Force Oil Spill Response Team have recovered around 30 liters of sludge oil.

As of press time, the agency has yet to identify the source of the oil spill. Initial investigation showed the sludge oil may have been swept by the strong current to Davao Gulf. DEF