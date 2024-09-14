Pastor Quiboloy surrenders on Day 16 of KOJC standoff

KINGDOM of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy surrendered to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP’s) Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces (Isafp) on Sunday evening, September 8, 2024, as confirmed in a statement by his legal counsel Ferdinand S. Topacio.

“He was not arrested, especially not by the Philippine National Police (PNP) under the DILG,” Topacio said, contrary to what Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjur Abalos’ Facebook post claiming that Quiboloy was arrested.

“As usual, Pastor Quiboloy's legal team shall continue to protect his rights under the Constitution and the laws as we prepare for his defense,” he added.

Let’s look back at what transpired in the 16-day raid of the PNP at the KOJC compound in an effort to capture Quiboloy and his co-accused.

Arrest warrant

Armed with only an arrest warrant for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused, the Philippine National Police (PNP) initiated a search of the 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Central Compound in Davao City on August 24, 2024.

Despite deploying 2,000 armed personnel, the operation, which began at 3 a.m., has yet to result in any arrests. This marks the fourth raid since June 10, with no end date.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III remains hopeful, using life detectors to locate Quiboloy, who is believed to be hiding, possibly underground, within the compound.

Alleged drilling

On August 27, 2024, Atty. Israelito Torreon, chief legal counsel for KOJC, accused the PNP of conducting an unauthorized drilling operation within the compound, specifically targeting the cathedral in their search for Quiboloy and others.

He condemned the operation as unconstitutional, arguing it confused search and arrest warrants and resembled martial law.

"It is now illegal to express your opinion and grievances to the government," Torreon said.

Despite these accusations, the PNP plans to continue the search, using life-detection equipment to find Quiboloy and four others believed to be in an underground bunker.

Temporary protection order

On August 28, 2024, RTC Branch 15 issued a Supplemental and Clarificatory Order granting a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) in favor of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), instructing the PNP to remove immediately barriers and blockades around the KOJC central compound.

Signed by Judge Mario C. Duaves, the TPO does not invalidate the arrest warrants but requires their enforcement to be "necessary and reasonable."

The order follows a petition from KOJC, claiming rights violations by the PNP and DILG Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos.

Despite the TPO, the PNP continued its search for Quiboloy, with additional support from neighboring police units.

DOJ backs PNP

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has expressed support for the police operations at the KOJC property, asserting that the actions were conducted under a valid court order and that the arrest warrants for Pastor Quiboloy and his associates were lawfully executed.

The DOJ dismissed the Temporary Protection Order (TPO) as moot, stating that no unlawful acts occurred during the search and clarifying that the TPO did not invalidate the arrest warrants.

Despite the TPO, PRO-Davao has continued the search for Quiboloy, receiving additional support from nearby police regions.

Denied access

As the search for Quiboloy and his co-accused continued, KOJC members were barred from accessing their cathedral during the church’s 39th anniversary on September 1, 2024. The operation began on August 24 and has been extended indefinitely, forcing members to worship outside.

Torreon confirmed that the PNP restricted access to the cathedral, using it as an Advance Command Post after detecting a heartbeat inside. However, no evidence of Quiboloy has been found. The PNP denied turning the cathedral into a Command Center.

In response to KOJC's claims, the PNP clarified that the cathedral was used as an Advance Command Post, not a Command Center, following the detection of a heartbeat by ground-penetrating radar. Despite this, no physical evidence of Quiboloy has been found.

“Hindi totoo na ginawang command center and loob ng cathedral. Ang presensya ng ng PNP sa nasabing lugar ay para lamang sa pagpapatupad ng batas at siguraduhin na walang magiging banta sa kapayapaan at kaayusan (It is not true that the interior of the cathedral was turned into a command center. The PNP's presence in the area is solely for law enforcement and to ensure peace and order)," the PNP stated. They added that such rumors aim to damage the agency’s reputation.

Unscanned items

The PNP stated that there was no need to scan equipment brought into the KOJC compound during the search. This clarification came after videos showed police unloading equipment without scanning it. Torreon criticized this as "unfair" and expressed concerns about potential evidence planting, which the PNP denied.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey addressed these concerns, noting that footage posted by KOJC members on Facebook showed police entering the compound with equipment like metal detectors, ground-penetrating radar, and an unidentified black box without scanning.

Torreon labeled the police actions as "unfair" and "unruly," stressing that both the PNP and KOJC had agreed to follow all rules to ensure a peaceful execution of the arrest warrant and avoid escalating tensions. Torreon also expressed worry that the incident has caused confusion and anxiety among KOJC missionaries, who fear that evidence might be planted against their leader and fellow members.

Attempt to enter the drilling site

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Atty. Torreon and the media attempted to enter the JMC basement, where the PNP had allegedly dug an eight-meter hole. They were blocked by a human barricade set up by the PNP, despite the TPO issued on August 28.

Days later, the Davao City government, through the Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo), denied the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) access to the "Master Plans and Building Plans" for various structures within the KOJC compound.

In a letter signed by Ocbo officer-in-charge Arch. Khashayar L. Toghyani, it was revealed that the police had requested access to these plans, including architectural, electrical, structural, mechanical, sewerage, and sanitary details.

Toghyani stated that the request was denied by Section 172 of Republic Act No. 8293, also known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

Tunneling claims denied

Despite online videos showing soil debris and broken glass, the PNP has denied claims of tunneling activities inside the KOJC compound. Torreon criticized the PNP's handling of alleged drilling in the JMC basement and KOJC Cathedral, suggesting that the activities might be fabricated.

He pointed out the presence of cement and broken glass, questioning the police's intentions and their lack of security screening for construction materials.

In response, the PNP asserted that no evidence was being planted and that any materials brought in were solely for the search operation. An inspection led by Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is scheduled to address these concerns.

The PNP said that security scanners were not necessary during the operation, stating, “With or without a scanner, we are not bringing in anything to plant evidence. Any materials we bring are solely to assist in our search for Quiboloy.”

PNP admits tunnel digging

The PNP has confirmed conducting deep tunnel excavation inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound at Jose Maria College (JMC), after initially denying it. This admission came during a Senate public hearing on September 6, 2024, where Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) General Brigadier Nicolas Torre III revealed that excavation began after detecting a heartbeat four meters underground.

Hours before the Senate hearing, Torre stated that despite the controversy, the PNP would continue the drilling to find Quiboloy and four co-accused. “Maghuhukay ulit kami. Tingnan mo after this hearing. Wag kang mag-alala (We will dig again. You’ll see after this hearing)," he said in an ambush interview.

In the morning of the same day, Senators Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa and Robin Padilla, Torreon, and other officials, discovered a freshly cemented hole in the JMC basement during an ocular inspection. Ocbo confirmed that the concrete was recently based on an ultrasonic test.

Media reports and Torreon’s posts highlighted suspicious activities and reduced police presence in the basement area.

No digging permit

During the Senate hearing, Torre admitted that he did not obtain a permit for the excavation in the basement of JMC within the KOJC compound.

Torre also confirmed that seven civilians, dressed in police uniforms, were employed to assist with the digging. He claimed that the excavation was conducted under the supervision of a civil engineer, an architect, and a structural engineer.

Additionally, Torre acknowledged that they would cover the costs for any potential damage to the building’s structural integrity resulting from their excavation activities.

No turning back

The KOJC standoff continues indefinitely as the PNP defends the legality of their arrest warrant and asserts they are upholding constitutional rights. Despite the high-profile nature of the case involving Quiboloy and his associates, the PNP insists their actions are legally justified.

“I am optimistic that the lawmakers, the republic, and the people who matter will understand what is going on,” Torre said during a Senate public hearing at the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) session hall in Davao City on September 6, 2024.

Torre underscored that they will adhere to court rules and pursue their operations until Quiboloy is apprehended. "We will not turn our backs," he stated.

The siege of the KOJC compound, which began on August 24, has now lasted 13 days.

Continued search efforts

Following the Senate hearing on Friday, September 6, Torre announced that the PNP will intensify their efforts at the KOJC compound. The police will adopt a stricter approach and pursue obstruction of justice charges against anyone hindering their search for Quiboloy.

Torre also indicated that additional police reinforcements may be deployed to the KOJC compound.

He expressed renewed determination to arrest Quiboloy, emphasizing the PNP’s commitment to resolving the case. AJA WITH REPORTS FROM DAVID EZRA FRANCISQUETE