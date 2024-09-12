Pastor Quiboloy vasectomized: DCPO chief

This revelation was made during a special press conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024, following allegations of sexual abuse against Quiboloy by former female members of the Pastoral Community.

Marantan disclosed that five women have accused Quiboloy of rape. He interviewed two of the alleged victims and spoke to the remaining three via video call. All five women claimed they were sexually abused by Quiboloy while under the care of KOJC.

When asked if any of the victims had become pregnant, Marantan clarified that, according to the victims, Quiboloy is vasectomized.

The victims, all under 25, reportedly reached out to Marantan after a public senate hearing on September 6, 2024, to share their abuse stories. Some entered KOJC at age 12 and allegedly experienced abuse by age 13. “At 13, they began experiencing rape, and they left at 19,” Marantan said.

Marantan also noted that the victims come from diverse racial backgrounds, including European and American descent, and shared a history of broken families, which may have made them more susceptible to exploitation. He described the alleged victims as “beautiful” and mentioned that Quiboloy reportedly used a “scheduling system” to abuse a different victim each day of the week.

“Magaganda po sila, at may mga lahi po sila—European, American, at hindi ko alam kung may iba pang mga lahi (They are beautiful, and they come from different backgrounds—European, American, and I’m not sure if there are others). And they’re very beautiful,” Marantan said during the press conference.

They are currently in a safe house for protection while the investigation continues, and there may be more alleged potential victims coming forward as the case progresses. KBP