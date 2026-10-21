Pates: Back to the Beat

GROWING up should not mean outgrowing the things that make us feel alive.

Recently, I picked up the drumsticks again.

I used to play the drums when I was younger.

Eventually, life moved on, other priorities took over, and playing became something I no longer made time for.

But the interest never completely disappeared. I had always liked the idea of returning to the drums, and after putting it off for so long, I finally decided to pursue it again.

It feels good to be back.

The experience has reminded me of something I think many adults eventually discover: somewhere between growing up and getting on with life, we begin setting aside the things we once enjoyed.

We graduate from school, find jobs, build careers, meet financial obligations, and take on responsibilities. The hobbies we used to enjoy are postponed until the weekend, then until the next holiday, and eventually until we have more time.

Sometimes, that time never comes.

It could be an instrument they used to play, a sport they once enjoyed, a creative skill they abandoned, or a dream they set aside when life became more complicated.

But I think we sometimes limit our understanding of growth to what can be measured, rewarded, or recognized by other people. We become so focused on being productive that we forget the value of doing something simply because we enjoy it.

Learning to play the drums again has reminded me that not every worthwhile pursuit needs to lead to a professional achievement. I want to learn, practice, improve, and enjoy the experience of reconnecting with something that once mattered to me.

That, in itself, is meaningful.

I have always believed in never stopping learning. For me, education should not end when we receive a diploma or establish ourselves professionally.

Learning can continue through new experiences, unfamiliar challenges, personal interests, and the willingness to remain curious about the world around us.

I also believe that we need to be honest about why we pursue our interests. In an age when achievements and experiences are easily shared online, it can be tempting to choose hobbies based on how impressive they look to other people.

I want to enjoy the process even when no one is watching. Our personal interests should also give us room to explore, express ourselves, and grow without constantly measuring our worth against someone else's standards.

Of course, pursuing a passion as an adult comes with limitations. Not everyone has the same amount of free time or disposable income to spend on hobbies. Many Filipinos must prioritize their families, jobs, and basic needs.

We can begin modestly. We can practice an instrument at home, return to a sport on weekends, read books outside our professional field, or explore a skill we have always wanted to develop. The point is not to do everything at once, but to recognize that personal fulfillment deserves a place in our lives.

Returning to the drums has made me realize that growing older does not mean leaving every part of our younger selves behind. Sometimes, we simply need to give those parts of ourselves another chance.

Perhaps that is the point.

So, if there is something you once loved doing, perhaps it is worth asking yourself why you stopped, and whether you might want to begin again.

Sometimes, pursuing a passion is not about becoming someone new. It is about reconnecting with a part of yourself that life has left waiting.

There is still so much to learn. There is still so much to experience.

And it is not too late to begin again.