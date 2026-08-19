Pates: Balancing progress and impact

THERE is nothing wrong with wanting the Philippines to become a technologically advanced country.

We should attract investments, develop our semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries, create better-paying jobs, and give Filipinos opportunities to build careers here instead of leaving the country.

This is the promise of Pax Silica.

The proposed technology and industrial hub in New Clark City, Tarlac according to reports from government officials, is expected to attract billions of dollars in investments and generate

thousands of jobs. On paper, the economic potential is something worth looking into.

But at what cost?

The promise of jobs is one of the strongest arguments for Pax Silica. But will these jobs truly

benefit Filipinos, particularly those living in communities surrounding the project?

Will local workers have the skills required? Will the government invest in education and training

so Filipinos can qualify for the high-value jobs that the project promises? Or will we simply

provide the land, labor, water and electricity while the most lucrative positions go to highly

skilled workers from elsewhere?

Job creation should not merely be a number in a presentation. It should translate into real opportunities for Filipino families. There is also the question of the communities that may be

affected.

The Province of Tarlac is home to agricultural communities whose livelihoods depend on the land. Development should not mean that farmers and families are displaced without sufficient protection, compensation and alternative livelihoods.

This is not considered progress if the people who have lived there for generations are the ones who have to pay for it. I think there are also legitimate environmental concerns. It is evident by

the opposition of various environmental groups.

A high-technology industrial hub will require significant amounts of electricity and water. Where will these resources come from? How will wastewater and other environmental impacts be managed? Will the project compete with households, agriculture and other industries for already

limited resources?

The government has assured the public that environmental safeguards will be observed. But

personally, is Pax Silica really the government's most urgent priority right?

Yes, the Philippines needs technology and innovation. But we also have public schools that need better facilities, communities that need accessible healthcare, farmers who need support, and millions of Filipinos who continue to struggle to find stable livelihoods.

Government resources and attention are not unlimited. This also does not mean choosing education, health or livelihood programs instead of technology. It means making sure that technological development complements, not competes with, the basic needs of Filipinos.

Celebrities and public figures such as Winwyn Marquez and Brent Manalo have publicly raised

questions about the project’s potential effects on water, electricity, agriculture and communities.

Are their statements coming from a place of cause of concern? They definitely do.

Pax Silica may ultimately prove to be a valuable investment for the Philippines. It may create

jobs, attract technology and strengthen our position in the global economy.

But that conclusion should come after careful study. The government should, and must first,

conduct genuine consultations with affected communities, farmers, workers, environmental

experts, scientists, local governments and other stakeholders. People should be given access to information about the project’s environmental impact, resource requirements, employment projections and long-term effects on their communities.

Yes, the Philippines should not be afraid of progress.

But neither should we be so eager to chase the future that we forget the Filipino standing in front of us today. Before everything else, we must prioritize whether Filipino lives become better.

So before we build, let us consult and study.

Because development is only meaningful when the people are its ultimate beneficiaries.