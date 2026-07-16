Pates: Blame game

WHENEVER a tragedy involving children happens, we immediately look for someone or something to blame.

That is exactly whatg happened after the recent incident in Tacloban, where children reportedly went on a violent rampage inside a school, leaving several students dead and injured.

Almost overnight, people pointed to online games. Many believed that violent games pushed these children to commit such horrific acts.

The government is now looking into whether these games played a role. That is the right thing to do. Every possible factor should be investigated.

But are online games really to blame?

Like many people in my generation, I grew up playing games that many would call violent. I spent hours playing Counter Strike, Mortal Kombat, Grand Theft Auto, and The Witcher. These games were full of gunfights, crime, and violence.

But when I turned off the computer, I knew they were only games. I understood that what happened on the screen did not belong in real life.

If violent games alone could make someone violent, then millions of us who grew up playing the same games should have turned out the same way.

We did not.

I believe parents remain the biggest influence in a child's life. No game, school, or government agency can replace the lessons children learn at home. Parents should know who their children spend time with, what they watch, what they play, and what they are going through. More importantly, they should be present and guide their children.

There is also another difficult question. Have we become afraid of discipline?

This is not about bringing back abusive parenting. Abuse and discipline are not the same. Children need rules. They need limits. They need to understand that every action has a consequence. Most of all, they need adults who will guide them with patience, consistency, and love.

The government also has an important role.

Looking into online games is only the first step. Authorities should also examine the children's home life, mental health, school experiences, and relationships.

Simply banning games may ease public anger, but it will not solve the real problem.

Children are shaped by much more than the games they play. They are shaped by their families, their friends, their schools, and the values they learn every day.

The tragedy in Tacloban should be a wake up call for all of us.

Parents need to be more present. Schools need to be more alert. The government needs to invest more in mental health and child protection. Communities need to watch over children who may be struggling before they become the next heartbreaking headline.

Before we blame the games on a child's screen, let us first look at what is happening beyond that screen.

Our children deserve more than our anger after a tragedy. They deserve our time, our guidance, and our action before the next one happens.