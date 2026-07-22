Pates: Growing to serve

IN A few days, I will be wearing a graduation toga once again.

To be honest, I never imagined that I would one day finish my Master's in Public Administration degree at World Citi Colleges. Like many working professionals, I often asked myself if I still had the time, the energy, or even the reason to go back to school.

There were days when work demanded everything I had, and opening another book or writing another paper felt impossible.

But somehow, I made it here.

People often say that graduation is the end of a journey.

For me, it feels like the opposite. It reminds me that learning should never stop.

One lesson that stayed with me throughout graduate school is that the more you learn, the more you realize how much you still don't know.

Instead of making me feel accomplished, it made me feel humbled. It taught me that there is always room to improve, always another perspective to understand, and always a better way to serve.

As a government employee, I believe this is especially important.

Working in government has taught me that no task is ever too small.

What may seem like just another report or another meeting to us can mean something important to someone else.

Every decision we make has an impact on people's lives. That's why I believe we should always strive to do our jobs better.

That is why learning matters.

Going back to school was never just about earning another title or adding another line to my résumé.

It was about becoming more prepared for the work I have been entrusted to do. It was about understanding public service more deeply so that I could contribute more meaningfully.

Graduate school challenged the way I think.

It taught me to ask better questions instead of settling for easy answers. It reminded me that good intentions are important, but they are not enough.

Public service also requires competence, critical thinking, and the willingness to keep growing.

I have come to realize that learning is one of the best ways we can serve others. When we become better, our work becomes better. When our work becomes better, the people we serve benefit from it.

That is true whether you are a teacher, a nurse, a police officer, a social worker, or someone working quietly behind a government desk.

As I prepare for graduation, I find myself thinking less about the diploma and more about what comes after it. The degree is something to celebrate, but it also reminds me that I now have an even greater responsibility to use what I have learned.

The real test does not happen on graduation day.

It happens every day I report for work.

It happens in the way I treat people, the decisions I help make, the problems I help solve, and the kind of public servant I choose to become.

I may be graduating with a Master's degree, but I hope I never graduate from learning.

Because the day we think we already know enough is the day we stop growing.

And for those of us who have chosen public service, growth is not optional. It is one of the best gifts we can offer the people who have entrusted us with serving them.