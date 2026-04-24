Pates: Resilience is not enough

IN THE middle of the ongoing crises we are facing, the government’s energy saving and austerity measures, frequent power interruptions, rising fuel prices, and the steady increase in the cost of basic commodities, one word keeps coming back to me: resilience.

It is spoken with pride, as if it explains how we manage to get through everything. But in many ways, it reflects something true about us as Filipinos. We adapt quickly. We adjust our routines. We find ways to stretch what we have just to get by.

But in the last few years, I’ve started to feel uneasy about how often that word is used.

Because somewhere along the way, resilience became an expectation. And worse, it slowly became an excuse for not addressing the conditions that keep making resilience necessary.

I notice this even in everyday life.

We are told, “Kaya mo ’yan.” “Sanayan lang.” “Push lang.” I’ve heard it in school, at work, even in ordinary conversations. And while these lines are meant to encourage, they also teach us something else: to endure without questioning.

To stay silent when things feel too much.

To accept pressure as normal.

To keep going even when something clearly isn’t working.

That mindset doesn’t disappear when we grow older, it follows us into how we see society.

Now, we find ourselves enduring prolonged blackouts that plunge communities into darkness, struggling with limited public utility vehicles as rising fuel costs reduce available transport options, and facing shrinking grocery choices as the prices of basic commodities continue to climb.

Yet the response often remains the same, “adjust, be patient, be resilient.”

And yes, Filipinos will always adjust. That’s what we do.

But I sometimes wonder. Why does it always have to be us adjusting?

Because electricity, fuel, and food are not small inconveniences.

Yet instead of asking why these systems keep failing or why prices keep rising, the focus often shifts to how well Filipinos are coping.

This is where the problem starts.

When resilience is constantly praised without context, it quietly turns into acceptance. It makes hardship feel normal.

We become resilient to blackouts.

We become resilient to rising fuel costs.

We become resilient to more expensive food.

Different problems, same message: just endure.

But resilience was never meant to mean repeating the same struggles forever.

There’s a difference between being strong and being forced to adjust to things that should have been fixed long ago.

Electricity, fuel, and food prices are not just personal struggles; they are systemic issues.

They require real solutions, not just reminders to “be strong.”

Because we’ve always been strong. They’ve always been.

Optimism has its place. Hope is necessary, especially in difficult times. But hope must be grounded in truth. It must be matched with concrete action, clear plans, and a willingness to listen, even when the feedback is uncomfortable.

Because in the end, resilience should empower people, not exhaust them.

And perhaps it is time we ask ourselves a difficult but necessary question: are we being resilient because we are strong, or because we have been conditioned to believe we have no other choice.