Pates: Rest is not a reward

IN A society that celebrates productivity, perhaps we need to relearn the value of rest.

I have always taken pride in being hardworking.

I like getting things done, meeting deadlines, fulfilling responsibilities, and knowing that I have contributed something meaningful through my work. There is a certain satisfaction in ending the day knowing that I have accomplished what I set out to do.

But sometimes, in trying to give my best at work, I forget that there is a life waiting for me beyond it.

I have caught myself dedicating so much of my time to work that I sometimes struggle to recognize the importance of boundaries.

There are days when responsibilities take priority over everything else, when I tell myself that I can rest later, spend time with my family another day, or travel when things finally slow down. The problem is that work rarely runs out. There will always be another deadline, another meeting, and another responsibility waiting to be addressed.

If I keep waiting for everything to settle down before allowing myself to rest, when will I ever get the chance?

This is something I believe many working Filipinos can relate to. Whether we work in government, the private sector, or run our own businesses, we often find ourselves caught in a cycle of working to meet expectations while trying to keep up with the demands of everyday life.

For many, the pressure is even greater because a steady income is necessary to support a family, pay bills, and provide for loved ones. Rest can feel like a luxury when there are so many responsibilities to fulfill.

Somewhere along the way, being busy has become almost synonymous with being successful.

We should realize, however, that there is a difference between being dedicated and being constantly exhausted.

Burnout does not always announce itself dramatically. Sometimes, it begins with waking up tired despite getting enough sleep, becoming irritable over minor inconveniences, struggling to concentrate, or losing enthusiasm for things that once excited us.

We may continue showing up, meeting deadlines, and fulfilling our responsibilities, but the process becomes increasingly draining. We can look perfectly productive on the outside while quietly running on empty.

The difficult part is that we sometimes recognize these signs only when our bodies and minds are already asking us to stop.

We convince ourselves that pushing through is always the responsible thing to do.

In some workplaces, employees may even feel that being available beyond working hours is an unspoken expectation. Commitment should not require us to neglect our health, relationships, and personal lives.

For me, traveling and spending time with my family have become important ways of reconnecting with life outside work.

These experiences remind me that there is more to life and allow me to slow down, appreciate the people around me, and experience things that have nothing to do with

work.

Rest should not be a reward for finishing everything. It should be part of how we all live and work.

Of course, establishing boundaries is not always easy.

Employers and institutions also have a responsibility to promote reasonable workloads,

respect employees’ time, encourage the use of leave credits, and create healthy environments for them.

At the same time, there are conscious efforts you can make. You can become more intentional about how you spend your time, set realistic expectations, take breaks, protect time with your family, and learn when to disconnect.

Our responsibilities matter, and so does the work we do. But our worth should never depend entirely on our productivity. You are more than your job titles and accomplishments.

I am still learning to find that balance. I know there will be days when work demands more than I planned to give. But I hope to become more conscious of the boundaries I need, not because I care less about my responsibilities, but because I want to sustain my commitment without losing myself in the process.

We should not have to reach the point of burnout before we recognize that we deserve to rest.

Hard work is valuable. But so is the life beyond it.