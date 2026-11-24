When the nest is empty, there may still be room for one more

For many Filipino parents and families, raising children is one of life’s greatest responsibilities and joys. They spend years providing for their children, attending school activities, preparing meals, helping with homeworks, celebrating their milestones, and making countless sacrifices to give them a better future.

Then comes a season when the children grow up. They eventually graduate, find employment, move to another city or country, get married, and eventually build families of their own.

The once-busy household becomes quieter. The extra bedrooms are no longer occupied. The dining table has fewer people around it. And parents who have spent much of their lives raising children find themselves adjusting to a different chapter of family life.

But what if this new chapter could also be an opportunity to open their homes to a child who needs a family?

The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) is encouraging more Filipino households, particularly empty nesters and couples whose children are already grown, to consider becoming foster parents or exploring adoption.

It is an invitation to consider whether the experience, maturity, stability, and capacity developed through years of raising a family could still make a meaningful difference in the life of another child.

There are vulnerable Filipino children who need more than a roof.

Across the country, there are children who have experienced abandonment, neglect, abuse, exploitation, or circumstances that have left them without the protection and care of their biological families.

Some are temporarily separated from their parents while efforts are made toward family reunification. Others need a safe and nurturing environment while their cases are being assessed and their long-term care arrangements are being determined.

For these children, a residential facility may provide immediate care. Children need individual attention, emotional security, guidance, and a sense of belonging. A loving family-based care environment can provide opportunities for growth and development that institutional care may find difficult to replicate.

Empty nesters may have something valuable to offer

Consider couples whose children are already professionals, married, or living independently. They may have spent decades raising their own children and have developed the patience, understanding, and practical experience that parenting requires.

Some may have the financial capacity to provide for another child. Others may have a supportive extended family, a stable household, and the willingness to share their time and attention.

There are also individuals who, despite having raised their own children, still feel that they have something more to give. These households deserve to be part of the conversation on foster care and adoption.

Of course, willingness alone is not enough. Prospective foster parents and adoptive parents must undergo the necessary assessments. Social workers must evaluate their capacity, motivations, family relationships, and readiness to care for a child. Ultimately, the child’s needs and best interests must guide the matching and placement process.

The NACC can strengthen its information and recruitment initiatives by reaching out to Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), where parents and guardians are already organized around the welfare and development of children. Religious organizations and faith communities can also help promote the value of caring for vulnerable children.

For empty nesters, the thought of raising another child may seem daunting. After years of parenting, some may feel that they have already fulfilled that responsibility. Others may wonder whether they still have the energy, patience, or emotional readiness to begin again.

These are valid considerations.

But perhaps the question worth asking is not whether one is ready to raise another child exactly as one raised one’s own. It is whether one is willing to make room for a child who needs care, guidance, protection, and a sense of belonging.

Perhaps the children have already left home. Perhaps the house has become quieter. Perhaps the family table no longer has as many seats occupied as it once did.

But somewhere, there is a child who needs a family to call home.

And for some Filipino households, there may still be room for one more.