Pates: The healthier option

EATING healthy is a personal responsibility, but access to nutritious food is a societal concern.

If you ask me what I usually eat on a busy day, chances are that pares, street food, or fast food will make the list. These meals are familiar, accessible, filling, and often the easiest options when I have little time between work and other responsibilities.

Sometimes, I choose them simply because I am hungry and need something quick.

I know I am not alone in this.

Walk through almost any busy commercial district in the Philippines, and it is easy to see why convenient food has become part of everyday life.

Street vendors serve workers rushing to their next destination. Pares stalls offer affordable meals to people looking for something filling after a long day. Fast-food restaurants provide quick options for employees, students, commuters, and families with limited time to prepare food at home.

There is nothing wrong with enjoying these meals. Food is part of our culture, and eating should not become a constant source of guilt. The concern begins when convenience becomes the deciding factor in nearly every meal, leaving little room for variety, balanced nutrition, and healthier habits.

For many Filipinos, choosing what to eat is not simply a matter of preference. It is also a matter of affordability.

When a person has a limited budget, the priority is often to find a meal that is filling enough to get through the day without spending too much.

When work leaves little time for cooking, ready-to-eat food becomes a practical solution.

We often hear advice about eating more vegetables, choosing lean protein, limiting sugary drinks, and avoiding excessive salt and fat. These are sensible recommendations, but they can sound disconnected from the realities of people who are trying to stretch their budgets. It is difficult to insist that everyone should eat healthily without considering whether nutritious food is affordable, accessible, and practical for their circumstances.

Healthy eating should not be a privilege reserved for those who can afford expensive groceries, specialty products, or carefully prepared meals.

This does not mean that making healthier choices is impossible on a limited budget. Some nutritious foods, including eggs, monggo, tofu, bananas, and seasonal vegetables, can be relatively affordable. Preparing meals at home when practical, bringing food to work, drinking water instead of sugary beverages, and choosing a more balanced combination of foods can make a difference.

But knowing these options exist is only one part of the solution. People also need the time, resources, facilities, and opportunities to act on what they know.

As someone who regularly relies on convenient meals, I recognize that I need to take greater responsibility for my health.

You do not have to abandon pares or stop enjoying street food altogether. What you need is a more balanced routine in which these meals do not automatically become my everyday default.

But it should not end there. Physical activity is equally important. For some, that might mean going to the gym; for others, it could mean walking regularly, cycling, swimming, dancing, or pursuing a hobby that encourages movement.

However, personal effort should be accompanied by broader action.

The goal here should not be to shame people for eating fast food or buying meals from street vendors. Instead, the goal should be to create an environment where people have more opportunities to make informed, healthier choices.

But if we really want healthier communities, we must consider these realities rather than assuming that everyone has the same resources and circumstances.

Ultimately, healthy living should be both a personal commitment and a shared responsibility. It should be about making better choices within our means, and building a society in which more people have the means to make them.