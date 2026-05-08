Pates: The reality of foundlings (Part 1 of 3)

A NEWBORN baby was found inside a bilao.

Not in a hospital. Not in a home. But outside, near a residential area, wrapped in cloth and left alone.

Someone opened the bilao and saw the baby. Then another person came closer. Soon, a small crowd gathered. People stood around, unsure. Some began recording videos on their phones. No one seemed certain what to do, but everyone recognized one thing immediately: something terribly wrong had happened to this baby.

The video spread quickly online.

Maybe you have seen it. Maybe you scrolled past it.

But videos linger.

Because beyond the shock lies a bigger realization far more difficult to ignore: this was not merely a viral moment, or an isolated incident.

It was the beginning of a child’s life story, one marked not by protection or care, but by abandonment.

And it forces us to confront a question we do not ask often enough. What happens immediately after a child is left behind?

We often talk about laws, and rightfully so.

This is precisely why Republic Act No. 11767, or the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act (FPRA), enacted in 2022 matters, and why its fourth anniversary should not simply pass unnoticed.

The law sends a life-changing message to foundlings: you belong.

Imagine a life with no name, no records, and without anyone to formally claim you.

That is the reality faced by many foundlings in the Philippines. The FPRA law steps into that uncertainty by recognizing foundlings as Filipino citizens and ensuring right to identity and protection.

But that recognition comes later.

Because before a child can belong, that child must first survive.

Before there is a name, there is exposure.

Before there is documentation, there is danger.

Before there is protection on paper, there is a fragile moment on the ground where everything can still go wrong.

And that moment, the exact moment reflected in that video, is where the real test begins.

We often assume that once systems are in place, protection automatically follows. We assume that authorities will know exactly what to do, that responses will be immediate, coordinated, and effective, and simple because procedures exist.

But reality does not always work that way.

Protection is never automatic. It depends on people knowing what to do in real time.

It depends on systems functioning not only in policy documents and administrative guidelines, but in communities, streets, barangays, health centers, and emergency situations where decisions must be made within minutes.

This is where the National Authority for Child Care (NACC) becomes crucial.

The NACC serves as the central authority on adoption and alternative child care in the Philippines, with a mandate that includes foundlings and children who are abandoned, surrendered, abused, exploited, or without known identity. Its role is clear: once a child enters the protection system, there must be a path forward, immediate care, proper documentation, case management, and ultimately, the possibility of permanent family care.

But the NACC is rarely the first to respond.

In reality, the first response almost always happens at the community level. Barangay officials, local government units, health workers, police officers, and social workers are often the first people confronted with these situations. They make urgent decisions during the child’s most vulnerable hours. They determine whether the infant receives immediate medical attention, temporary care, and protection from further harm.

Only afterward does the formal process begin – with documentation, reporting, registration, and case management.

On paper, the system appears coordinated,structured, and complete.

But reality does not always follow the script.

The script usually begins with abandonment itself.

And this is where difficult questions emerge.

What if there had been a safer option available from the beginning? Was there a place where the child could have been left without exposure to danger?

Did the person who left the child even know such an option existed?

Would the response have been faster and clearer if the system were more visible, more accessible, and more widely understood by the public?

The baby in the bilao is not merely an isolated story. It is a reality.

A signal that, while the country has made important progress in legally recognizing foundlings, significant gaps still remain in protecting them during the earliest and most critical moments of their lives.

RA 11767 gives foundlings identity, and that is no small achievement. Identity restores legal existence. It opens doors to citizenship, services, and rights that many children would otherwise struggle to access.

But identity alone does not shield a child from harm.

And if children are still being left in unsafe places where survival itself becomes uncertain, then we are compelled to confront an uncomfortable truth that recognition is not the same as protection.

In the next part of this series, I will focus on something that could have changed that moment entirely, safe havens.

What they are, where they exist, and why public awareness about them remains dangerously limited

Because no child should begin life waiting to be found. TO BE CONTINUED