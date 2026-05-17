Pates: The reality of foundlings (Part 2 of 3)

IN THE previous piece, I discussed recognition and how Republic Act No. 11767 or the Foundling Protection and Recognition Act (FPRA), granted foundlings legal identity, protection, and the same rights afforded to every other Filipino.

It was a long-overdue correction to years of uncertainty experienced by children whose lives began without clear identity or parentage.

In part 2 of our series, it is important to discuss that before recognition for foundlings comes, something is far more urgent. It’s their protection

Because before a birth certificate is issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), before legal processes begin, and before any government interventions are fully mobilized , a foundling must first survive the moment they are left behind.

And this is where safe havens become critically important.

To many Filipinos, the term ”safe haven” still sounds unfamiliar. Some may have probably heard it in passing, while others may not even know it exists within our child protection network.

Yet safe havens are very real, and their role is far bigger than most people understand.

In simple terms, safe havens are places where foundlings or relinquished infants may be safely received, protected, and provided immediate care. These include hospitals, health centers, lying-in clinics, child caring agencies, child placement agencies, temporary shelters, police stations, barangay facilities, and government-managed or accredited institutions capable of responding to the needs of vulnerable children.

But safe havens are more than just physical spaces.

For some children, these safe havens become the difference between life and death.

And that truth is difficult to sit with.

Because no matter how uncomfortable the conversation may be, abandonment of infants and vulnerable children continues to happen.

Sometimes because of poverty. Sometimes because of fear. Sometimes because an individual feels trapped by circumstances and sees no other option.

We can debate morality, responsibility, and social conditions endlessly. But one truth should remain clear to all of us. A child should never suffer because of circumstances beyond their control.

That is precisely why safe havens exist.

They provide an alternative to unsafe abandonment. They create a point of intervention before tragedy occurs. They allow immediate medical attention, protection, and professional care for a child who may otherwise be exposed to grave danger.

At least, that is what should happen.

Under RA 11767, there is also an important distinction that many people may not be aware of. Not all foundlings are simply infants discovered abandoned in public places. Some are what the law refers to as “relinquished foundlings”.

These are infants or children intentionally surrendered by parents or guardians to safe haven providers because they are unable to care for them.

And honestly, this part of the conversation deserves more compassion rather than judgment or discrimination.

Because while no parent dreams of surrendering a child, there are situations shaped by poverty, abuse, fear, abandonment, mental distress, social stigma, or overwhelming personal crises. In those moments, safely relinquishing a child to a proper facility may be the most responsible decision available.

The important thing is this. If surrender must happen, it should happen safely.

Not in empty lots. Not beside roads. Not in drainage canals. Not in garbage bins.

Not through secret abandonment that places a child’s life at risk.

Safe havens exist precisely to prevent those tragedies.

And this is where the role of safe haven providers becomes deeply important.

Under the law and its implementing guidelines, safe haven providers are expected to do more than simply receive a child. At the most vulnerable point in that child’s life, they become immediate protectors.

Their responsibilities are extensive.

First, they must ensure the child’s immediate safety and medical care. A newborn found abandoned may be dehydrated, malnourished, ill, or suffering from exposure to dangerous environmental conditions. In these situations, every minute matters.

Second, safe haven providers are expected to coordinate immediately with local authorities and the National Authority for Child Care, either directly or through the nearest Regional Alternative Child Care Office (RACCO), for placement and intervention services, including temporary care arrangements such as foster care or referral to licensed child caring agencies when necessary.

Third, they initiate documentation and reporting procedures to ensure that the child properly enters the legal protection system.

In many ways, safe haven providers become the child’s first guardians before society even learns that the child exists.

And that responsibility is not light.

This is also why the reporting and response mechanisms under RA 11767 matters so much. On paper, the process appears orderly, procedural, and coordinated.

But in reality, these moments are emotional, urgent, and profoundly human.

And perhaps that is what should awaken us– not only as readers, but as citizens.

Safe havens are not merely child protection mechanisms or administrative structure. They are society’s promise that even in moments of abandonment, compassion will still exist. That before judgment comes protection. That no child will ever be completely alone.

And if there is one thing I hope readers carry from this conversation, it is this.

If there is a parent out there who feels overwhelmed, afraid, unsupported,or incapable of caring for a child, there are lawful and safer options available.

A child may be safely surrendered to a recognized safe haven providers such as hospitals, health centers, police stations, child caring agencies, or local social welfare offices. The law provides mechanisms to ensure that the child will be protected, cared for, and eventually placed under appropriate alternative child care arrangements.

Because asking for help is always better than placing a child in danger.

And no child’s first chapter should begin with fear when it could begin with safety instead.