AT JUST six months old, Paul Luis C. Go was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, a rare illness that affected four of his arteries and made him the seventh documented case in the Philippines at the time.
Seventeen years later, this Dabawenyo and future lawyer is serving as Davao City Junior Mayor, a milestone he reached after years of perseverance, family sacrifices, and several unsuccessful student government elections.
But for Go, 17, his journey is not simply about winning a position or accumulating achievements. It is about finding purpose in the experiences that once made life difficult and using the opportunities he receives to help others.
“Surviving was only the beginning of my story,” Go said in a personal account shared with SunStar Davao.
His childhood was shaped not only by the health challenges he faced but also by his family's financial difficulties, which made even seemingly simple opportunities difficult to secure.
He recalled how his sister once gave up her classroom seat so he could continue studying, a gesture he said represented the sacrifices his family made for his future.
As their circumstances became more challenging, his mother became physically unable to work, while his sister eventually took on the responsibility of helping support their household.
Watching his family sacrifice for him made him realize that the opportunities he received were not his alone.
“I began to realize that the chances I received were never mine alone. They were built on the sacrifices of people who hoped I could go further than the circumstances they had endured,” he said.
Five setbacks before a breakthrough
Go began pursuing school leadership opportunities at around six years old, but his journey was far from an immediate success.
He lost five student government elections, experiences that made him question whether he was capable of leading or whether he was simply not meant for the positions he sought.
Despite the disappointments, he continued pursuing opportunities to serve, eventually becoming a broadcaster, host, public speaker, youth leader, advocate, and debate club president at the University of Immaculate Conception, where he is currently a senior high school student taking up Humanities and Social Sciences.
His experiences in civic and community engagements also gave him opportunities to work with young people, including out-of-school students in Cluster 14 of Davao Region through SkwelaKalsada, an initiative founded by Dr. Rogar Garcia.
For Go, these engagements reinforced the idea that leadership is not defined by the position a person holds but by the willingness to listen, participate, and help communities.
His perseverance eventually led him to become Davao City Junior Mayor at 16.
The city's Junior Officials program gives young Dabawenyos an opportunity to experience local governance and participate in youth development initiatives, allowing them to engage with issues affecting their communities.
For Go, the position offers another platform to put his experiences into practice and encourage young people to take part in public service.
A door that did not open
Even after becoming Junior Mayor, Go encountered another disappointment when he pursued the 60th Search for Davao City's Most Outstanding High School Graduate (MOHSG).
He spent months preparing his application, compiling an 11-page curriculum vitae and writing a personal essay documenting his experiences, leadership roles, and accomplishments.
He hoped to represent his school in the competition but was not selected after falling short of the required academic ranking.
The outcome was difficult to accept, particularly after investing so much effort into an opportunity he had envisioned for himself.
However, Go said he did not intend to question the candidates who were selected. Instead, he wanted to share how the experience reminded him that rejection does not necessarily mean the end of a person's journey.
In an unexpected turn, he found an opportunity to join JCI Davao, the organization behind the competition he had hoped to enter, allowing him to continue learning and participating in leadership activities.
“I may not have gotten the title I initially hoped for, nor the opportunity to carry my school's name in this year's MOHSG, but it led me to understand that there are other ways to make a story worth telling,” he said.
The experience also taught him that one institution's decision does not define his potential or the opportunities that may come his way.
A future beyond titles
Go hopes to pursue philosophy, political science or a related humanities field in college before proceeding to law school. He also intends to continue his involvement in leadership and community service.
At 17, he acknowledges that he still has much to learn and that more challenges await him.
Yet the experiences he has carried from childhood, his family's sacrifices, his election losses and the opportunities that eventually came his way have shaped his understanding of leadership.
“I have spent years trying to earn a place at tables, on stages, and in positions of leadership. Yet the more opportunities I receive, the more I realize that leadership should not be measured by how many times we are recognized, but by how many people we can help rise alongside us,” he said.
For Go, being overlooked does not make his efforts meaningless, just as a difficult beginning does not determine how his story ends.
He hopes his experiences will encourage other young people who have faced rejection, financial struggles or uncertainty to keep moving forward, even when opportunities do not unfold as they imagined.
Sometimes, he said, the most meaningful part of a journey is not being chosen, but discovering that there are still ways to make a difference. DEF