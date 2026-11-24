AT JUST six months old, Paul Luis C. Go was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, a rare illness that affected four of his arteries and made him the seventh documented case in the Philippines at the time.

Seventeen years later, this Dabawenyo and future lawyer is serving as Davao City Junior Mayor, a milestone he reached after years of perseverance, family sacrifices, and several unsuccessful student government elections.

But for Go, 17, his journey is not simply about winning a position or accumulating achievements. It is about finding purpose in the experiences that once made life difficult and using the opportunities he receives to help others.

“Surviving was only the beginning of my story,” Go said in a personal account shared with SunStar Davao.

His childhood was shaped not only by the health challenges he faced but also by his family's financial difficulties, which made even seemingly simple opportunities difficult to secure.

He recalled how his sister once gave up her classroom seat so he could continue studying, a gesture he said represented the sacrifices his family made for his future.

As their circumstances became more challenging, his mother became physically unable to work, while his sister eventually took on the responsibility of helping support their household.

Watching his family sacrifice for him made him realize that the opportunities he received were not his alone.

“I began to realize that the chances I received were never mine alone. They were built on the sacrifices of people who hoped I could go further than the circumstances they had endured,” he said.