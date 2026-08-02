Pax Silica concerns won't affect investor confidence – Palace

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday expressed confidence that concerns surrounding the proposed Pax Silica project would not dampen investor confidence, stressing that the government is carefully addressing issues raised by stakeholders.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the government remains open to refining certain provisions of the project to ensure greater benefits for Filipinos and project partners.

"Kung sinuman po iyong ibang mayroong isyu patungkol sa diumano magiging problema sa suplay ng tubig, sa suplay ng kuryente, lahat pong ito ay isinasaalang-alang ng pamahalaan (For those raising concerns about possible problems involving water supply and electricity, the government is taking all of those issues into consideration)," Castro said.

“May chance po na mabago ang ibang mga provisions, kung ano po 'yung maaari pang mas maging magandang idulot sa ating mga kababayan sa bansang Pilipinas and of course sa mga partners. Yun naman po ay isasaalang-alang (There is always a possibility that some provisions may be modified if changes would result in greater benefits for the Filipino people, the country, and our partners. Those considerations will certainly be taken into account)," she added.

Castro said the government is committed to ensuring the project's success while addressing issues raised by stakeholders.

Asked whether the latest developments could affect investor confidence, Castro said the government's ongoing efforts to refine the project would not create uncertainty among investors.

She also urged stakeholders to coordinate with concerned government agencies to address questions and concerns regarding the Pax Silica initiative.

Castro noted that the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has already conducted initial consultations with local government units and government agencies on New Clark City's development plans, including the proposed Pax Silica project.

Citing the BCDA’s statement, Castro said consultations with stakeholders are ongoing as the project moves forward.

"At present, BCDA is undertaking ground assessment activities in the area. These activities are being carried out to ensure that planning and decision-making are based on accurate assessment on the ground and are conducted in a responsible and orderly manner," Castro said.

Pax Silica is a proposed high-tech manufacturing and innovation hub under the Luzon Economic Corridor that aims to position the Philippines as a key player in global supply chains for semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals.

The BCDA earlier said the initiative could attract between USD40 billion and USD70 billion in investments once fully developed, creating up to 190,000 high-quality jobs for Filipino engineers, researchers, computer science graduates, and other highly skilled professionals. PNA