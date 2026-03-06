PBB Collab 2.0 closes with historic finale, Big Collab Charity Mission

THE curtain has officially closed on Pinoy Big Brother (PBB): Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0, and the Big Night delivered everything fans hoped for—high-stakes challenges, emotional farewells, and the long-awaited reveal of this season’s Big Winners.

From an intense live final task given by Big Brother to the emotional crowning moment, the historic finale marked another milestone collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA Network. Powering this unforgettable season was Maya—the #1 Digital Bank in the Philippines and PBB’s official voting partner—giving Mayamayans the power to vote and Housemates the tools to turn their weekly wins into something bigger.

Saving with Purpose: The Big Collab Charity Mission

Throughout the season, Housemates faced the Save or Spend Challenge, deciding whether to enjoy small comforts like favorite meals or unli shower time—or choose to save more with Maya.

Time and again, the Housemates chose to save with Maya.

By placing their weekly earnings in Maya Savings and growing their funds with up to 15% interest p.a., their money didn’t just sit—it multiplied. Because of Maya’s high interest earnings, their savings steadily increased week after week, allowing them to maximize what they could give back.

In the end, their commitment to saving resulted in a powerful milestone: ₱ 488,673.04 donated to the charities chosen by the Housemates. What started as weekly task rewards transformed into meaningful contributions that extended far beyond Bahay ni Kuya.

A Historic Big Night

Kapamilya housemate Lella Ford, “Ang Blooming Bunso ng Tacloban,” was named the Kapamilya Big Winner, while Kapuso housemate Caprice Cayetano, “Ang Demure Daughter ng Quezon City,” emerged as the Kapuso Big Winner during the highly anticipated Big Night.

Meanwhile, Kapamilya housemate Krystal Mejes and Kapuso housemate Heath Jornales were named second big placers. Kapamilya housemate Joaquin Arce and Kapuso housemate Ashley Sarmiento clinched third place, while Kapamilya housemate Miguel Vergara and Kapuso housemate Princess Aaliyah placed fourth.

It was a finale filled with pride, gratitude, and celebration—closing a season that proved collaboration, strategy, and smart choices can create real-world impact.

The season may be over, but the saving continues

While PBB Celebrity Collab 2.0 has wrapped, Mayamayans can continue to grow their savings with Maya. By using Maya for everyday transactions and keeping funds in Maya Savings, users can earn up to 15% interest p.a.—turning daily moves into long-term wins.

Because sometimes, the biggest victory is also making your money grow for something meaningful. PR